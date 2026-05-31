Graham Platner's Senate Campaign Is Finished

Maine Democrats were warned.

They had every reason to look more closely at Graham Platner before handing him their Senate nomination. They didn't. Now the drip, drip, drip of scandal has turned into a flood, and the question isn't whether Platner survives; it’s whether he makes it to Election Day without the whole thing collapsing.

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I’m not sure that he will.

As far as I’m concerned, the Nazi tattoo alone should have ended his campaign last year. Yet, Maine Democrats shrugged. Then came the Reddit posts. It was a barrage of embarrassing, disqualifying stuff for most candidates. Maine Democrats shrugged again.

Now we have the latest, reported Saturday by PJ Media's Chris Queen: sexually explicit text messages with multiple women, on an app nicknamed “Predator’s Paradise.”

According to reporting from The New York Times, Platner's wife, Amy Gertner, discovered the texts on his phone in the spring of 2025, less than a year into their marriage. She later disclosed the messages during internal vetting in late August, as campaign aides were doing opposition research on their own candidate. One current campaign official said Platner had been communicating with up to six women. Genevieve McDonald, Platner's former political director, confirmed that Gertner brought her the information, and McDonald showed the screenshots to the Times.

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The Times acknowledged that the revelation could damage a political newcomer whose campaign against Sen. Susan Collins was starting to gain traction, particularly damaging in a state where women make up a large share of the electorate. The paper also flagged the broader stakes: the Maine race is considered critical to the Democratic Party’s hopes of reclaiming control of the Senate in November.

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But here’s where things get even worse.

The app Platner was using is called Kik, an anonymous messaging app that has earned a well-documented reputation as a playground for sexual predators. His username, phustle0331, matches a private Instagram account linked to Platner and his Reddit account. The profile photo appears to be a mirror selfie of Platner in nothing but a bath towel, with visible tattoos matching Platner’s known ones. Platner later admitted to the Wall Street Journal that the account was his.

Here's where it still gets worse.

Platner’s Kik account was created on June 26, 2016, at a time when the platform had already become notorious for predatory behavior and earned the nickname “Predator’s Paradise.” A 2016 sting operation resulted in the arrests of more than 2,600 predators. The New York Times had already published an exposé on the app's dangers to children. Experts estimate 70% of Kik's users are between 13 and 24. The app still has no age verification.

Curiously, Platner has allegedly deleted the app from his phone, but hasn’t deactivated his account.

“Graham Platner is a sexual deviant who should be locked in a room away from his phone," RNC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement. "He is a horrible, deranged man whose disgustingness knows no bounds."

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That's the man Maine Democrats chose over Gov. Janet Mills, who was an experienced, vetted, credible candidate who might have actually given Collins a real race. Instead, they went with an unvetted newcomer whose past was a minefield and whose judgment, apparently, never improved. They wanted fresh and exciting. They got this.

The NRSC reportedly had enough opposition research on Platner that sources suggested he won’t just lose, he’ll need to leave the state. More damaging information is certainly coming. And I suspect the worst is yet to come.

This was an unforced error by the Democrats. The warning signs were all there; they just chose not to read them.

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