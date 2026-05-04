The GOP Is Holding a Bombshell on Graham Platner: ‘He’ll Have to Leave the State’

Graham Platner officially became the de facto Democratic nominee for the Senate in Maine last week after Gov. Janet Mills dropped out. The far-left base is happy, but it has no idea what’s coming. Even though Platner hits all the right notes that leftists love to hear, the baggage he brings is huge. And it sounds like it’s going to be brutal.

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During a discussion on 2WAY, Mark Halperin relayed what one NRSC spokesperson told — that the party is going to go so negative on Platner that "he'll have to leave the state. He won't just lose the race."

Townhall’s own Larry O’Connor was part of the conversation and also knows that some seriously damaging information is coming. He said unequivocally that Platner is "a bad man" and that what he knows goes well beyond the already-reported Nazi tattoo. "I know things about this person that will come out," O'Connor said. "The RNC is not joking about this. And frankly, it goes beyond the Nazi tattoo. This is an indictment, frankly, of where Democrats are right now when this populist, radical base gets energized."

Kevin Walling, the Democratic voice on the panel, is worried about what’s coming, too.

“You know, I, I'm a little... I'm, I'm nervous about what Larry is previewing on... You know, and we've already seen a lot of effective attacks so far.”

Halperin agreed that there's more coming, but didn’t want to say what it is, just that "There's more stuff."

Walling acknowledged the challenge ahead. He'd want some debates — the visual of a young, energetic outsider against Collins has obvious appeal — but he's clear-eyed about how exposed Platner is right now. "Inoculate himself against these attacks that are coming, and he has opened himself up to a number of attacks," Walling said. "You saw a little tease of that with what Janet Mills was running in that primary before she dropped out."

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When will this stuff come out? Halperin has a theory. He believes that the RNC will drop opposition research the afternoon of the first debate, Collins walks in ready, and the moderator hits Platner with whatever the RNC has dug up. The working assumption is that Platner plays the "I was young and irresponsible" card, maybe leaning on his military service. "I just returned from war. I was 22, 23," Walling offered as a hypothetical defense. "And, you know, these don't reflect my values now."

And, as O’Connor pointed out, that’s a terrible excuse. “It tells you who he is, and it's an insult to the men and women who wear the uniform to say, ‘Well, you know, I was in combat.’ What about all the Marines that came back from combat who didn't do and say all of the things that this guy did?”

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For sure, Platner knows what kind of stuff might be coming and will have excuses for it. But that doesn’t make any of it less of a problem for him or for the Democrats who decided that this was the guy they wanted to go against Susan Collins instead of the sitting governor, who has name ID and has already won a statewide election.

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No, they chose the guy with years of bigoted and misogynistic posts online and an actual Nazi tattoo. And now we know there’s even more dirt coming.

Congratulations, Democrats, you picked a real winner.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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