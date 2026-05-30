Graham Platner Somehow Finds Another Way to Get Grosser

Graham Platner, the Democrats’ candidate for the Senate in Maine, has proven to be quite a guy. First, there’s the Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, which he explained away by saying that he got it while he was in the military, which apparently made him stupid.

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Then there was the Reddit post hating on the military. And he also reportedly — How do I put this delicately? — played with his Little Nazi in a porta-potty.

But a new report from the Wall Street Journal demonstrates how much of a creep he truly is. Platner’s wife alleges that she found explicit text messages to and from multiple women less than a year after their 2024 marriage.

The wife of the Maine’s Democratic Senate candidate disclosed the texts between Platner and other women to his campaign. https://t.co/WmTAV5ihTe — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 30, 2026

From the Wall Street Journal report:

Days after Graham Platner announced his Maine Senate bid, his wife informed the campaign about a potential political problem she had previously discovered on the oyster farmer’s phone: sexually explicit texts with several women, according to people familiar with the matter. Amy Gertner, who married Platner in 2024, told the campaign about messages she had found early in their marriage in the spring of 2025. In late August, as some aides were conducting opposition research on their own candidate, Gertner disclosed the texts to a campaign aide to make sure they didn’t pose a risk to her husband’s nascent campaign, those people said. The campaign had been preparing for a major rally over Labor Day weekend last year with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was set to officially endorse Platner at the event.

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“It was the kind of revelation with the potential to damage the political newcomer just as his campaign to unseat Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, was beginning to resonate with voters, especially in a state where female voters make up a large share of the electorate,” the New York Times understates massively.

“The revelation threatened to add to Democratic anxieties about the state of the Maine race, which the party sees as critical to its chances of winning control of the Senate in November,” the New York Times continues.

Genevieve McDonald, Platner’s former political director, said that Gertner came to her with the information. McDonald went to the New York Times with screenshots.

More from the New York Times report:

A current Platner campaign official said Mr. Platner had been communicating with up to six women. The current official said that the messages surfaced when Ms. McDonald asked Ms. Gertner if there was anything she wanted to share amid an internal vetting process. Ms. Gertner told the campaign that the couple had dealt with the issue in counseling, according to the official.

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Gertner now claims that McDonald “betrayed” her, saying in a statement that the campaign issued, “I confided deeply personal details about my marriage to someone I considered a friend. I trusted this person with the most private chapter of our lives — the early days of our marriage before any campaign was on our mind.”

“Our marriage today is stronger than ever before,” she added. “I know the man I married and the husband he has been to me on the best and the worst days of my life. That hasn’t changed, and it won’t.”

It’s more alarmingly bad news from a campaign that is floundering. It’s hard to explain this away, especially after the other troublesome revelations about Platner.

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