NYT Looks for Bitterness With Trump in GOP After Cornyn Loss, Finds Only Susan Collins

Let's start off with a story about something that I began to notice during President Donald Trump's first term in office. For over 20 years now, I have been chronicling leftist bias in the American mainstream media. While it is true that the MSM hacks have gotten a bit lazier in the way they go about their bias, I have to give them credit for always adapting to changes in all media.

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They're devoted to their propaganda craft.

Back in the Trump 45 days, I began noticing that hit piece articles against the president in The New York Times often didn't have nearly the punch that the headline did. In fact, the body of the article would either lend almost no support to the headline, or completely disprove it. NYT editors quickly figured out that many in the new media era wouldn't read beyond the headline and sub-headline, or the social media post of the headline. The writer could unravel his or her point about five paragraphs in, and the odds on the target audience ever seeing it weren't good.

The Trump years have been overwhelmed with breathless badmouthing of him from "anonymous sources." I am not saying that anonymous sources have never been used in political reporting, I'm saying that President Trump's rise to power a decade ago led to a boom time for them. Nothing says "fake news" like always having to quote someone who you can't really quote.

The NYT has a lot of water to carry for Democrat James Talarico in the Texas Senate race, and its writers are on it. In Wednesday's edition, the Times ran a prominently featured article titled, "Cornyn’s Defeat Fuels Tensions With President Trump in Senate G.O.P." The sub-header is where the Times' hacks do some of their best bias work. This one read: "Senators are angry President Trump turned on a respected former leader whom they consider a loyal Republican. Now Mr. Trump faces resistance from his own embittered ranks."

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"Senators" plural, "ranks" plural. Sources for this: just Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine. Getting Sen. Collins to swim upstream against her own party is about as difficult as getting a bunch of frat boys who are on spring break to accept a truckload of free beer. Sure, she'll come through every once in a while on an important vote, but her GOP colleagues in the upper chamber probably don't turn their backs on her often.

A lot is being made by the MSM propagandists about Trump's insistence upon loyalty, which is where Cornyn got in trouble. I have no problem with any of it because the legacy media becomes more hostile every day and the GOP needs all of the unity it can get. Then there is this from the Times article:

Defeating incumbent senators in party primaries is difficult, and losses are relatively rare. The combination of Mr. Cornyn’s and Mr. Cassidy’s defeats represents the most primary losses by Senate incumbents since 2010. Not since Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1938 has a president sought so aggressively to topple members of his own party he saw as insufficiently loyal.

Even this far into the 21st century, the Dems are usually nothing but reverential when speaking about anything FDR did in his years in office. Perhaps that wasn't the greatest example to use when trying to make an ORANGE MAN BAD point.

As I wrote in Wednesday's Morning Briefing, Trump is on a roll with endorsements of primary and runoff candidates this year. John Cornyn lost to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by almost 30 percentage points. However belatedly, the president obviously backed the right candidate in this race. Unless there are a lot more Republicans in the Senate harboring uniparty fantasies than we're aware of, the very idea of the existence of "embittered ranks" is laughable.

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In addition to trying to imbue Talarico with gravitas that he doesn't have, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media will keep making up stuff about a MAGA rift and Republican disenchantment with President Trump. For now, if it is just Susan Collins, and — I'm guessing here — John Thune, and Lisa Murkowski who have had their delicate squish sensibilities offended by Cornyn's ouster, then the president is knocking it out of the park.

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