A Senator Got Pepper-Sprayed, and Greg Gutfeld’s Response Was Brutal

While Americans spent Memorial Day honoring the fallen, New Jersey Democrats turned an ICE detention facility in Newark into the scene of a political circus. What was billed as a protest outside Delaney Hall quickly spiraled into chaos, complete with screaming activists, clashes with law enforcement, and a sitting U.S. senator getting pepper-sprayed in the middle of the mayhem.

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And while the media was using footage of Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) getting his eyes flushed out after being pepper-sprayed to push their preferred narrative, Greg Gutfeld wasn’t buying into the propaganda. On Tuesday’s edition of The Five, he immediately trashed the Democrats for their stunt, particularly the day they chose to do it.

“It took place on Memorial Day," he said. "The message is clear. Illegal immigrants, no matter how criminal they are, take priority over dead soldiers."

That framing set the tone for everything that followed. Gutfeld wasn't interested in sympathy for Sen. Kim. The optics of a senator clutching his face outside a detention facility might have generated wall-to-wall coverage on the left-wing networks, but Gutfeld called out the real problem.

"We would rather foment anti-American spectacles on Memorial Day than express support for our country," Gutfeld said. "It's like throwing mud at a bride at our wedding. We do not celebrate this day."

ICYMI: Democrats Forced to Delete Their Disgusting Memorial Day Post

“Do I care that Andy Kim got pepper-sprayed? No, I don't care," he said. "You are doing this on Memorial Day, champ. You're actually participating in something that undermines our country's security."

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And, trust me, he wasn't done. Gutfeld pointed to a veteran who had been murdered just days earlier, a story that generated almost no comparable outrage from the same political class that flooded the cameras Monday. "A veteran was murdered a few days ago. You didn't give two turds about that. I don't care about you."

The broader point Gutfeld made was about motive. Kim and the other demonstrators, as far as he was concerned, were never really there about immigration policy. They were there for the moment itself. "What Kim got was what he wanted. He wanted the attention off Memorial Day and on him. But it's not going to change the way we feel about him or anything else."

And that, Gutfeld argued, is the whole playbook: Stage a confrontation, generate visuals of chaos, then point to the chaos as evidence that the policy itself is the problem.

We’ve all seen this script before, and Gutfeld wasn’t moved. “This is all designed. All this. We know this, and we're not scared of it anymore. That's the beauty of it. Doesn't bother us."

The strategy, as Gutfeld described it, is to manufacture a spectacle that forces a political response. "It's designed to create a visual spectacle, an obstacle that then pressures you into submission. Then when the spectacle happens, they go, look. Look what the policy is creating. Look at this chaos. Isn't this awful?"

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Gutfeld then offered the perfect metaphor.

"It's like if I throw a party and you bring a gun. You can't blame me for my party leading to gun violence. You brought the violence there, you scum."

"You're actually PARTICIPATING in something that UNDERMINES our COUNTRY'S SECURITY."@greggutfeld BLASTS NJ Dem. Senator Andy Kim for attending ICE facility protests on MEMORIAL DAY. pic.twitter.com/FTLIxR7v5O — The Five (@TheFive) May 26, 2026

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