Heads Exploded When Vox Published This Global Warming Report

"Climate change’s worst-case scenario is officially canceled," young adult infotainment site Vox finally admitted this weekend, causing progressive heads to explode, from the writing staff to its readership.

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"You’ve probably never heard of the term 'RCP 8.5' — the highest-emission scenario used by climate scientists to project the planet’s future," Vox's Bryan Walsh reported. "But if you’ve read about climate change, you’ve seen the numbers and nightmarish outcomes it produced: 4°C of warming by 2100, sometimes 5°C, sea level rising multiple feet, parts of the planet too hot for humans."

Scary stuff, right?

Wrong.

Even though "those numbers shaped a decade and a half of climate journalism," Walsh continued, he "didn’t always know — and didn’t always communicate — that the scenario behind the most apocalyptic, attention-getting findings was largely an attempt to imagine how bad things could get, not a true forecast."

Let's pause here a moment to contemplate what Walsh just admitted.

Walsh:

Now says he was ignorant about climate change numbers, despite being an expert for Time magazine.

Ignorant, except when he "didn't always communicate" what he did know.

Which was that climate change "findings" were imaginary. Scare tactics, if you will.

Now Walsh says, "The world that RCP 8.5 assumed will never arrive."

Mea culpa, much?

No, not nearly enough.

"RCP 8.5 was as much a climate journalism story as it was a climate science one," Walsh now says, in the exact same paragraph that ends with "In 2017, the writer David Wallace-Wells published 'The Uninhabitable Earth' in New York magazine. It was probably the most widely read piece of climate journalism of the last decade, and it was built almost entirely on RCP 8.5 projections."

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Translation: The Climate Scare was a narrative first, science second. If that.

Of course, it's been weeks since Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit readers learned what Vox finally admitted, thanks to this item from May 5: It's Official: The Climate Scam Was a Scam All Along.

From that column:

The new IPCC framework [that ditches 8.5] actually dates back to 2021, but is only now becoming “news” because a bunch of slow-moving pieces have finally lined up. That's just how science works. But Pielke's analysis is a week old, and the only way I learned about it was thanks to a Toby Young post on X — he's editor-in-chief of the UK's Daily Sceptic — that PJ Media's own Charlie Martin found. Why, it's almost as though the mainstream media doesn't want to cover stories like this one.

So kudos, I guess, to Vox for finally coming clean, even if it took a full three weeks after VodkaPundit readers got the news, and a month after Roger Pielke's excellent analysis went live.

But Vox still has to Vox. So instead of asking how or why basically the entire news industry peddled a narrative instead of science — while vacillating as Walsh did between ignorance or "not always communicating" the truth, Vox readers got more political twaddle about President Donald Trump in the penultimate paragraph.

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"The entire point of climate scenarios like RCP 8.5 was that there was no one certain future for climate change," Walsh concluded, "only multiple possible futures."

Then why did writers like Walsh and publications like Vox assure readers that the end of the world was nigh, right up until they couldn't get away with it any longer?

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