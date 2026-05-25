Memorial Day Tragedy: Veteran ‘Trump House’ Owner Dies After Vicious Assault

After his neighbor savagely attacked him unprovoked on May 20, the U.S. Army veteran who owns a California home famous for its huge Donald Trump signs passed away just before Memorial Day.

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Kerry Sheron had gained local notoriety in his Escondido community for hanging Make America Great Again banners and American flags all over his house. But a younger man — who is, ironically, also a veteran — assaulted him so horribly on May 20 that Sheron died on Sunday, May 24, according to the California Post. Police are refusing to offer clues as to the motive, but Sheron has previously complained about vandalism of his banners and flags, and his wife believes the attack could be political.

The attacker, 32-year-old Thomas Caleb Butler, abruptly approached Sheron outside his home and began beating him. Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia explained, “It was a single punch to the jaw. The victim then falls to the floor, and there are subsequent hits to the victim’s head area.”

'Trump House' owner dies after brutal attack outside Escondido home https://t.co/fgRwx9eFkM pic.twitter.com/2GVOd4m54X — California Post (@californiapost) May 25, 2026

Despite all that, Butler has pleaded not guilty to murder, elder abuse, criminal threats and battery. It appears, therefore, that he has displayed absolutely no regret or repentance for his deadly attack. He is in jail without bail, and officials are considering homicide charges.

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From the Post:

Security footage obtained by local media allegedly showed Sheron standing outside his Buchanan Street home before the suspect approached and attacked him. A nearby witness reportedly attempted to intervene before the suspect fled the area on foot. Police later located Butler nearby and took him into custody shortly after the incident, according to investigators. In the days before Sheron’s death, his wife Maria gave an emotional update, telling reporters there was “no hope” for her husband as he remained hospitalized with devastating injuries.

The severe head trauma was the reason Sheron ultimately passed away just hours before Memorial Day.

As noted above, investigators are being cagey about a possible motive, but have said it was unclear if Bulter even met Sheron before he mortally injured him. Given the circumstances of the assault, and the context of previous vandalisms, many people are speculating Butler objected to Sheron's signs.

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Maria Sheron told the press more positively that she believed the MAGA displays all over their home could have inspired Butler's random assault, according to the Post. Neighbors described the area as quiet and peacefully residential, making the attack even more of an anomaly.

As someone said to me today, it truly is a tragedy that during this 250th year of America's existence, elderly patriots have to be afraid of violence because of their political opinions. And certainly violent crime in California is a growing problem thanks to Democrats' soft-on-crime policies and refusal to enforce federal laws.

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