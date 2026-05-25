Red, White, and Israeli Blue: A Memorial Day Tribute From Our Best Ally

Catherine Salgado | 2:45 PM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

There is only one ally nation that answered America’s call in taking on the Islamic regime of Iran, only one nation whose soldiers and airmen proudly fought side-by-side with our soldiers and airmen and sailors, putting their lives on the line as we risked ours. That nation is Israel, and its leaders paid inspiring tribute to fallen American heroes on Memorial Day 2026.

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Today, on this holiday of Memorial Day, we honor the Americans throughout 250 years of history who built and preserved our nation at the cost of their lives. I would particularly like to mention my ancestors Timothy O’Brien (Civil War – Union), James Lees (Civil War – Union), and Bruce Webb (Vietnam War), who died bravely in battle. If you have an ancestor you would particularly like to remember this day, please post his name in the comments.

Various accounts on X associated with the Israeli government posted beautiful tributes for Memorial Day, emphasizing the close ties between Israel and America, and how much Israel honors those Americans who have died while serving in the military.

For instance, the Israeli Foreign Ministry reposted a message from its ambassador to America, Yechiel Leiter. “This Memorial Day, we remember the men and women who have sacrificed everything for this great country, the United States of America,” Leiter lauded the fallen. “As we know in Israel only too well, freedom and prosperity must not be taken for granted. Today and everyday, we are grateful to those who gave their lives to protect and defend.”

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Israel Defense Forces also shared an image depicting the alliance and camaraderie between American and Israeli soldiers:

RelatedReagan’s Memorial Day Tribute and Challenge Rings True in Our Day Too

The Consulate General of Israel in New York used a traditional Jewish salute to the deceased while marking Memorial Day. “This Memorial Day, we stand with our American brothers and sisters as we honor and remember the brave soldiers who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. military and defending freedom, democracy, and life. May their memories forever be a blessing,” it posted.

In Operation Epic Fury against the terrorist Iranian regime, 13 Americans lost their lives, but even more Israeli soldiers and civilians died. We are brothers-in-arms.

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Israel is the only country in the Middle East that shares the American values of liberty, equality, religious freedom, and justice for all. And only Israel will step up with substantial military aid when America calls on its allies. I wish more Americans would remember it.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY USA VETERANS

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