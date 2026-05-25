Democrat Hijacks Memorial Day to Pay Tribute to ... George Floyd?

Memorial Day exists for one reason: to honor the men and women who died in service to this country. It is a solemn, sacred day, the one day a year we set aside not to celebrate veterans broadly, but to mourn and remember those who gave everything.

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Apparently, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had other plans.

On Monday, Frey took to X and posted a lengthy, heartfelt tribute — not to a fallen soldier, but to George Floyd, since May 25 is also the sixth anniversary of when Floyd died. Patriotic Americans were visiting cemeteries, laying wreaths, and reflecting on the price of freedom. Frey chose to honor a drug addict who died of a fentanyl overdose, using the day to push a racial justice narrative.

The mayor of a major American city woke up on the day we honor our war dead and decided his priority was commemorating a man who died in police custody after being arrested for using a counterfeit $20 bill. He called it murder, praised "accountability," and promoted the reconstruction of George Floyd Square.

His post declared, "Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago. That moment changed our city forever. It forced Minneapolis to confront painful truths about race, policing, inequity, and trust — and demanded hard conversations and accountability." He went on: "The weight of what happened is still with our city six years later – and the responsibility to keep moving forward together is too."

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5 posts TODAY about George Floyd



0 posts about Memorial Day https://t.co/v06wNr9Q26 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 25, 2026

What happened, according to the autopsy, is that Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose. That inconvenient medical fact didn't stop Frey from calling it murder, and didn't stop a jury from convicting Derek Chauvin.

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This is consistent with who Frey is and what he stands for. When Black Lives Matter protesters descended on Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, Frey took a knee before the demonstrators. He later backed efforts to defund the Minneapolis Police Department, tying the entire concept of law enforcement to claims that policing is a racist vestige of slavery.

As a result, rioters caused more than $1 billion in damages, and at least 30 people were killed in unrest that spread across the country.

And this is the man who decided Memorial Day was the right occasion to post a George Floyd tribute thread before sparing a thought for the dead of Normandy, Iwo Jima, Vietnam, Fallujah, or any of the other places where Americans died, including most recently in Operation Epic Fury, so that Jacob Frey could have a platform to perform his politics.

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Outrage must have been enough that he eventually acknowledged Memorial Day…. three hours later.

Memorial Day is a time to remember the brave service members who gave their lives for our country and the freedoms we enjoy today.



We owe them — and the families who carry their memory forward — our deepest gratitude. pic.twitter.com/v8I2tuzr77 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

Across the country, Gold Star families are grieving, but Mayor Frey is mourning the death of a criminal drug addict and only acknowledging our fallen soldiers after being shamed into it.

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