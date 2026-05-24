Tulsi Gabbard Teases Major Bombshells Before Leaving Trump Administration

DNI Tulsi Gabbard is stepping down as director of national intelligence at the end of June, but the radical left had better be afraid of what will happen in her final weeks.

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As PJ Media previously reported, Gabbard announced her resignation after her husband, Abraham, was diagnosed with what she described as "an extremely rare form of bone cancer." She said she must "step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."

In her letter, Gabbard described Abraham as "my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns, and now my service in this role."

Gabbard used her 15 months at ODNI to wage a full-scale war on the entrenched intelligence bureaucracy, and she's done a fabulous job.

In her letter to President Trump, Gabbard pledged a smooth transition. "I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum," she wrote. "It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI."

President Donald Trump praised Gabbard upon her resignation. "Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th," he said. He added that she "rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together," and expressed confidence that her husband would recover. "I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever," Trump said. "We will miss her."

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Before she leaves, she plans to release investigative findings in weekly installments over the next month. The topics on the docket are not small: Havana Syndrome, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government’s weaponization of intelligence agencies, and the 2020 presidential election. If Democrats thought they could breathe a sigh of relief with her gone, they were sorely mistaken. Each of these has been a political flashpoint for years, and Gabbard is positioning her office to put official findings on the record while she still has the authority to do it.

As of May 2026, Gabbard has overseen the declassification of more than 500,000 pages of previously withheld government records. That includes long-suppressed files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. It includes documents on the disappearance of Amelia Earhart. And it includes Biden administration files detailing the federal government's "Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism.”

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She also pushed hard on the Russian collusion hoax, using her office to expose how the Obama administration weaponized intelligence against Trump's 2016 campaign, and later, his presidency. Democrats didn't want her confirmed because she is a true transparency hawk, and trust me, what she plans to reveal on her way out (particularly about how Biden and Obama weaponized the government and the 2020 election) is definitely what Democrats don't want revealed.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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