BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Steps Down as DNI

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning as Director of National Intelligence.

Fox News Digital broke the story Friday that Gabbard notified President Trump of her resignation during a face-to-face meeting in the Oval Office. Her last day at ODNI will be June 30.

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In her formal resignation letter, obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, Gabbard cited the recent diagnosis of her husband, Abraham, with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer." She wrote that she is "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half," but that circumstances at home leave her no choice.

"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026," she wrote. "My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer."

In her letter, Gabbard described Abraham as "my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns, and now my service in this role."

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"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge,” she added. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."

Gabbard has never been a typical Washington creature. She served in Congress as a Democrat and even ran for president. However, she became so disenchanted with her party that she backed President Trump and became a Republican. Now, she is walking away from one of the most powerful national security positions in the country to stand beside her husband.

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"Thank you for your understanding during this deeply personal and difficult time for our family,” Gabbard continued. “I will remain forever grateful to you and to the American people for the profound honor of serving our nation as DNI."

What she accomplished in roughly 18 months at the helm of the Intelligence Community is nothing short of remarkable. She restructured ODNI, slashing its size and saving taxpayers more than $700 million per year. She dismantled DEI programs embedded throughout the intelligence community — programs that had no business being there in the first place. She stood up the first-ever "Weaponization Working Group," tasked with exposing how the Biden administration turned the machinery of government against political opponents.

Gabbard has been a true transparency hawk, having declassified more than 500,000 pages tied to the JFK and RFK assassinations and the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into the Trump campaign, which showed Obama-era officials politicized intelligence on Russian interference to undermine Trump’s 2016 victory.

Her National Counterterrorism Center also had a major year in 2025, stopping more than 10,000 individuals tied to narco-terrorism from entering the country and adding over 85,000 others to the terror watchlist.

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Gabbard acknowledged in her letter that “there is still important work to be done,” while pledging a smooth transition. But for now, her focus is on family. Anyone who has watched a loved one battle serious illness understands why. Whatever comes next, millions of Americans respect the fight she led to make the intelligence community more accountable and focused on real threats.

This story is breaking. Stay tuned for further updates.

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