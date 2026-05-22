Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zluenbryyl frequently told passersby that he would much prefer to be remembered for his artisanal nut butters than his years as "The Operatic Yak Herder."

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Just a quick little romp through Schadenfreudeland today, then we'll hit the weekend.

Now that the insufferable Trump Derangement Syndrome boor Stephen Colbert has been shown the door by CBS, we are going to have to deal with several months of his cultural martyrdom. True, the wheels for that were put in motion when it was announced last summer that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was being canceled, but it's going to get worse for a while. Colbert will probably hit the lefty podcast circuit, maybe write a book, and keep providing fuel for a barrage of wildly inaccurate hot takes about why he's off the air.

Still, he's off the air. I'm definitely cracking open a cold one to toast that.

Jimmy Kimmel is still polluting the airwaves with bad political cheerleading theater, and wasting no time reminding everyone how tedious and awful he is. This is from a post that my Twitchy colleague Brett T. wrote yesterday:

🚨 JIMMY KIMMEL MELTDOWN: Urges Viewers to “NEVER WATCH CBS AGAIN” After Colbert’s Finale Tonight



“I hope those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again.”



LOL! pic.twitter.com/JxwVBdw9BQ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 21, 2026

Someone is a little full of himself.

Kimmel doesn't live in reality, so he will probably never find out that the 23-year-long CBS ratings juggernaut NCIS won't be taking any hits from his diaper-filled exhortation to his low-info fans. His foot-stomping exhibition was indicative why late-night broadcast television is fading. He and Colbert began to believe that their job was to tell their audiences what to think and do, rather than be entertaining.

The leftist chattering class — especially Kimmel — will continue to blame Colbert's cancellation on CBS and President Trump rather than be honest with themselves or the public. In the entertainment industry, it's the audience that drives most of the decisions.

Yesterday, I wrote a column about late-night television's path to oblivion and addressed the fickleness of the 21st century consumer of televised entertainment:

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Still, it's the shifting sands of the late-night genre that have more to do with the end of The Late Show than anything else. The Variety article admits that late-night "has become more economically fragile since the coronavirus pandemic." I wouldn't give the pandemic that much credit. The way we consume video entertainment has been rapidly changing for years. Many young people only look at televisions if they're playing console video games.

People just don't watch the Big Three networks the way that they used to; it's that simple. Late-night talk shows aren't really built for the streaming era. Very online people can enjoy hours of memes and humor about any given news cycle. By the time the late-night humorists' monologues air, they're like a delivery of two-day-old bread.

Jimmy Kimmel will no doubt use Colbert's absence as an excuse to become more execrable than ever. ABC can keep him afloat for a while. The network is still a for-profit business, though, and not a weeknightly charity for the Democratic National Committee. ABC execs will almost certainly take a cue from their counterparts at CBS. Kimmel's petulant attitude won't do him any favors, either. As I wrote last month, all we have to do is let Kimmel continue to cancel himself. I have complete faith in his ability to do just that.

It's important to note that nobody on the right wanted to end up despising the Big Three's late-night offerings. This is on Colbert and Kimmel for repeatedly asserting that they despise us. Self-centered vitriol has a shelf life, especially in a television time slot that's intended to provide entertainment for all American adults. Stephen Colbert's has expired and, if we're lucky, Jimmy Kimmel's will soon follow.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will start with this from Charlene in Texas:

Look, we had (STILL HAVE!) to get rid of our RINO in chief Cornyn before we have the bandwidth to take on this CLOWN. Believe me, we are laughing at him, just like the rest of the country, but when the polls from Austin show him winning? Don't believe them for ONE SECOND. We are being invaded by Californians, like all sane states, but we are BIG and we are MEAN and we don't like fools. Charlene PROUD TEXAS REPUBLICAN

I did address that a couple of times in yesterday's MB, but it's nice to have it confirmed from someone in Texas. Of course I am skeptical of political polls but we all still talk about them. So I write about them.

Sheryl writes:

Like an unexpected postcard from someone's vacay 😀 SQNS effort: Paleoandrsycx's Cayenne Cocaine Frappe was a fave refresher at the weekly Holmes Pastiche High Tea. Re Australia: first went in 1980, last time around 1991. Wonderful. Biggest tip: "serviette", because a "napkin" is something Tim Waltz would install a vending machine for in a boy's bathroom. Cheerio!

That is a most excellent first try at a Sine Qua Non Sequitur offering! Bonus points for the "cx" ending on the name. You really get it. Thanks for the heads-up on the napkins. I'm a messy eater, so that one would have caused me some embarrassment rather quickly.

That's it for today. I've gotten a couple of all-caps notes this week. Those get tossed aside immediately. Nobody likes to be yelled at.

Thanks to all who have their CAPS LOCK off, though!

Everything Isn't Awful

FEED ME.

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

This painting up close is absolutely unreal.

Dalí fused geometry with devotion in his “nuclear mysticism” period. The Sacrament of the Last Supper (1955) places the scene inside transparent polyhedral space, suggesting a dissolution of boundaries between flesh, math, and the divine. pic.twitter.com/9mYjHPRI3F — Salvador Dalí (@artist_dali) May 11, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I know this has been in the mix recently, but it's been an earworm all week, so here we go again.

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Weekend Bonus

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/21/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, MAY 22 - SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2026 FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: ABC

New Media: The Federalist



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Real America's Voice

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Additional Print: AP, Bloomberg, The New York Times



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

12:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing-In Ceremony for the Chairman of the Federal Reserve

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Suffern, New York

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks

Rockland Community College

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Suffern, New York, en route Bedminster, New Jersey

Suffern, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool TV Corr & Crew: ABCSecondary TV Corr: EWTNPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Wall Street JournalSecondary Print: New York PostRadio: ABCNew Media: The FederalistTV Crew: ABCSecondary TV Corr: Real America's VoicePhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Washington PostAdditional Print: AP, Bloomberg, The New York TimesThe White HouseClosed PressEast RoomPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials HERE by 10:00 p.m. EDT today, Thursday, May 21, 2026.The White HouseOut-of-Town Travel PoolRockland Community CollegePre-Credentialed MediaSuffern, New YorkOut-of-Town Travel Pool

SATURDAY, MAY 23, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Real America's Voice

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Additional Print: AP, Bloomberg, The New York Times



EDT :

12:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press

SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Real America's Voice

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Additional Print: AP, Bloomberg, The New York Times



EDT :

3:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Bedminster, New Jersey, en route The White House

Bedminster, New Jersey

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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