Mike Collins Has Momentum, Muscle, and a Runoff Lead in Georgia

There was a lot going on in Tuesday’s primaries in Georgia. Thank God that voters saw through the radical left-wing activists who were trying to hijack the state appeals courts and supreme court. In my home district, the 10th, voters overwhelmingly chose a genuine, trusted conservative in my friend Houston Gaines over a lefty Hollywood carpetbagger pretending to be a conservative, Ryan Millsap, and some other guy I had never heard of.

Advertisement

Several key races are heading for a runoff, including the contests for the Senate and the Governor’s Mansion. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.) is facing off against another faux conservative, billionaire businessman Rick Jackson, in the governor’s race, while Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) is in a runoff against failed football coach Derek Dooley for the Senate seat that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) currently holds.

Related: LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Georgia and Kentucky — Along With Alabama and Oregon

Despite Collins and Dooley heading to a runoff, Collins’ supporters showed up in multiple ways.

Georgia is Collins Country:



✅ 121 of 159 counties won

✅ 76% of counties won

✅ 2nd place in every Carter county

✅ 2nd place in 12/13 Dooley counties



Outspent 15-1. Never outworked. Hammer down to June 16th! pic.twitter.com/cM2YnZtvg5 — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) May 20, 2026

It hasn’t taken long for polling to come out following the primary, and the results are encouraging for both Collins and Jones. Jones has a slight edge over Jackson, but Collins has an overwhelming lead over Dooley.

GEORGIA GOP RUNOFFS



🟥 Mike Collins: 53.5%

🟥 Derek Dooley: 37.2%

⬜️ Not sure: 9.3%

——

🟥 Burt Jones: 46.4%

🟥 Rick Jackson: 44.1%

⬜️ Not sure: 9.5%@QuantusInsights | 782 LV | 5/20 pic.twitter.com/P4HOtTkrOd — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 21, 2026

This polling comes despite Dooley’s backing from Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and the insane amount of money Kemp’s PAC has poured into the race to back Dooley. By contrast, Team Collins spends virtually no money on television and streaming ads. Instead, Collins has relied on vociferous grassroots support, including networks on the ground in all 159 counties in the Peach State.

Advertisement

The Collins convoy is coming through.



Get in or get out of the way!



🔨👇 https://t.co/MnKEcUYwqS — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) May 21, 2026

The poll from Quantus Insights showed less than 10% of voters undecided between Collins and Dooley. This is a contrast to much of the polling before the primary, which showed a large swath of undecided primary voters.

“Collins is already above the 50% mark in the runoff test, while Dooley begins more than 16 points behind,” noted Quantus Insights, which later added, “Collins enters the Senate runoff with separation.”

Related: Mike Collins Is the Conservative Workhorse Georgia Republicans Need Against Jon Ossoff

There’s also the matter of an endorsement from President Donald Trump, which could swing momentum even more heavily in Collins’ direction. According to Puck News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell, the president “hasn’t endorsed in the race, but I was told before the results came in that he could weigh in for Collins in the event of a runoff.”

“Fortunately for Georgia conservatives, Derek Dooley has found himself in a position to which he is all too familiar — last place. Coach is on track to set a record for the fastest firing in his storied career of layoffs, national disappointments, and fumbles,” said Campaign Manager Josh Siegel. “Despite being outspent 15-to-1 in advertising, Mike Collins came out on top with 40% of the vote in a five-way primary on Tuesday because Georgians recognize and reward hard work, authenticity, and a record of results. The worst coach in the history of Tennessee has been unable to demonstrate any of those characteristics, and voters are acting accordingly.”

Advertisement

I’ve made no secret of my support for Collins because I believe that he’s the man we need in the Senate. The road to defeating Ossoff is still ahead, but Collins’ momentum in the runoff is a great sign as we head to November.

While Georgia Republicans are fighting to send a real conservative to the Senate, we’re fighting every day to bring you the truth the corporate media won’t touch. That work matters, especially in election season, when the spin machine is running hotter than a Waffle House griddle at 2 a.m.

You can help us keep exposing the left’s agenda, holding weak-kneed Republicans accountable, and bringing you conservative reporting and commentary without the media filter.

Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. You’ll unlock exclusive columns, podcasts, commenting, and more — and you’ll help us keep doing the work the mainstream press refuses to do.

Use promo code FIGHT and get 60% off your VIP membership today.