Mike Collins Is the Conservative Workhorse Georgia Republicans Need Against Jon Ossoff

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) continues to lead in the GOP race to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) Collins has towered over Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) and former football coach Derek Dooley in 11 straight polls, despite Collins having spent zero dollars on television ads.

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Collins’ campaign manager had a colorful reaction to his candidate’s continued success in the polls.

“Like the reliable and steady hum of a Cummins inside a Kenworth hauling logs, there’s nothing steadier than the only conservative workhorse in this race continuing to dominate with the efficiency of cost that only a successful trucker could deliver,” said Campaign Manager Josh Siegel.

“We expect Corrupt Carter to launch a full congressional investigation into how an authentic conservative trucker like Mike Collins has been able to step over his seven-figure ad buy, as well as how his campaign continues to come up short in rebranding the RINO into a ‘MAGA Warrior,’” Siegel continued. “With fired Tennessee coach Derek Dooley, we, as do most Georgians, have no clue what he is doing or thinking.”

I attended Collins’ second annual Surf and Turf event at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington on Saturday, and in addition to the excellent food, I got to meet some wonderful patriots who are ready to get Collins across the finish line not just in this month’s primary, but also in November. I also heard a slew of speakers — including Collins himself — who vouched for Collins as a conservative workhorse who will continue to do the Peach State proud.

Related: Mike Collins Is Running Away With Georgia’s GOP Senate Race — and It’s Time to Unite

Army veteran Rufus Montgomery, who led the assembled crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, spoke of Collins’ commitment to veterans. He said, “Veterans are going to be a big deal in the Republican primary. So for those of you who honor veterans, for those of you who have veterans in your families, if you could talk to the folks about the most military and veteran-friendly candidate in this race, and that's Mike Collins.”

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“I've known Mike Collins now for a number of years, said State Rep. Rey Martinez (R-111th District). “He's a man of dedication and integrity.”

“Let me tell you another thing,” Martinez added. “There is not such a thing as a moderate Democrat. There's not such a thing.”

Andre Stafford, an engaging young candidate for Georgia’s 42nd District House seat who is also one of Collins’ Convoy Captains for Cobb County, called the movement to get Collins elected to the Senate a “takeover,” and he reminded us of the stakes of this race:

This election is way more than politics, guys. This is about your paycheck. This election is about your family. This election is about your future. We need someone who's ready in November, who can build a coalition, who can send Jon Ossoff back to California. And there's only one person who can do that, and that's Congressman Mike Collins. And don't take my word for it. Check the numbers. They don't lie. He passed two bills in two years under two presidents of two different parties. And I'm saying that Georgia doesn't quit. Georgia doesn't back down. And most importantly, Georgia does not settle for weak leaders like Jon Ossoff.

America First Legal’s Gene Hamilton drew on his experience working for ICE:

Some of y'all heard a little bit about this Laken Riley Act, and let me just tell you, as someone who worked for ICE in Atlanta, uh, for a number of years, someone who worked at the Department of Justice, worked at the Department of Homeland Security, I have seen firsthand the death, destruction. I've seen families lose loved ones to crimes committed by illegal aliens across this country each and every day. A lot of politicians dust their hands off and say, "Well, that's just the cost of doing business, that ICE isn't doing their job, they're not doing enough." Mike Collins recognized the problems that were inherent in our system when Laken Riley was murdered.

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My friend Cole Muzio, president of Frontline Policy Action, said of Collins, “He's a man of principle. He's a man of faith. He's a man of strong conviction. He has stood for what's right regardless of the political consequences time and time again.”

Muzio reminded us who we’re up against in November:

We're going up against somebody that believes in abortion on demand, which is a nice way of saying that you can crush the skull of a child up to and even at the point where it's coming into the world. We're running against a man that believes that boys can play girls' sports, which is just a nice way of saying that you can chop up healthy body parts of a young man and tell him the only way he'll be happy is if he beats up on little girls on the sports field. We're running up against a guy who opposed the big, beautiful bill, which is a nice way of saying that he believes the government owns your tax dollars and owns your children. We're running up against a guy who doesn't believe or see any moral difference between the terrorists that want to blow us up and our ally, the nation of Israel. We're going up against a man who's evil, who embraces evil.

Rep. Clay Fuller (R-Ga.) told the crowd about how Collins offered his support and assistance to Fuller when he was a district attorney in Northwest Georgia (outside Collins’ district. He also related a hilarious story about President Donald Trump:

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I got to work for him from 2018 to 2019 in the first Trump administration, and I saw him in the Rose Garden, and he looked at me. For those of you who can't tell, I used to play basketball. I'm 6'4". He goes, "You're taller than me." I said, "Yes, sir. Please don't fire me." And he just goes, "But I got better hair." If I had known Mike Collins back then, I would've said, "President Trump, that's not true. Mike Collins has the best hair on the planet."

Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas) told the crowd about how he and Collins have worked together to help veterans. Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) exhorted the audience to hustle, like his Oakland Raiders did when they won Super Bowl XV, to get Collins across the goal line.

Related: Jon Ossoff’s ID Hypocrisy Was Begging for Mockery, and Mike Collins Delivered

“You need a man that's tough, that won't waver or take special interests or turn the other eye,” said surprise guest speaker and Trump advisor Bruce Levell. “You need someone to lay down in that trench, lay down in that dirt, and say, ‘I got you.’ And that's Mike Collins.”

But some of the best lines of the night came from the man of honor himself. Collins spoke about how Ossoff remained silent when Collins spoke to him about the Laken Riley Act, which Ossoff ultimately voted for:

I went door to door talking to Democrats, and that's what got that bill across the line in a bipartisan fashion. I mean, I even had Democrats tell me, "Mike, I haven't seen a Republican in here to talk ever about pushing their bill." But y'all, I also had some others, like Jon Ossoff. He sat there quietly, didn't say a word while I told him how this piece of legislation was gonna help save Georgians' lives from being killed and murdered by those illegal aliens out there.

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“Any Republican is better than a Democrat,” he said later. “But just because you have an R beside your name doesn't mean that you'll stand up and take the tough votes that put Americans first. And I've not just promised that I would do that, but I've delivered on my promises.”

Collins reiterated his commitment to Georgia’s values and America’s values.

I will never apologize for being America first. As a matter of fact, I'm gonna tell y'all something. Matter of fact, I am unapologetically pro-God, pro-Trump, pro-Second Amendment. I believe in a strong military. Peace through strength works. If it's not good for Georgia, and it's not good for this country, I will never support it. And y'all, we need to replace Jon Ossoff with someone who will put our state first, not California and New York. Y'all, y'all know this. Jon Ossoff doesn't represent this state, our people, or our values. I mean, he's nothing but essentially California's third senator. In fact, Jon Ossoff is as to Georgia as putting pistachios in Pepsi.

Collins noted that Ossoff votes with “the California crazies and the New York nut jobs.” He reminded the audience that he’s leading in the polls because he’s been on the ground and organized in all 159 counties.

Related: Mike Collins Covers Every Mile in Georgia in Bid to Unseat Ossoff

“Is it because I’ve got the best hair in the race? Maybe, I don't know,” he joked. “No. It's because those voters are resonating with the fact that I'm not a career politician. I'm a businessman who gets results, and when tragedy struck in Georgia, I put politics to the side and did the right thing when Jon Ossoff wouldn't.”

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He concluded:

See, the secret to my success is that I've already learned the hard lessons in the real world. When to compromise, when not to budge. How to make sure that we get the best deal so that we keep families fed and employees employed. Just stay in business. 'Cause y'all, I swear, there's sometimes I wondered if the government's sole job was not to just put me out of business, and that's the perspective that I took with me and that I vote with. You want to defeat Jon Ossoff, and also put a real conservative fighter in the Senate, because I'm gonna tell you something, Lord knows we need some more backbone over there.

Y’all, Mike Collins is the real deal. He’s the man who can take one of our Senate seats back to the GOP and lead the way Georgians want our senators to. Saturday night proved that even more.

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