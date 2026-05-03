Now That’s How You Get People Off Food Stamps!

Food stamps are supposed to be a lifeline, a temporary bridge to get struggling Americans back on their feet. That’s not how it’s turned out. It became an endless entitlement that allowed Democrats to bribe voters with free money and food in exchange for votes. Once you were on it, the goal was to keep you on it and voting Democrat. Well, Donald Trump said enough was enough, and thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, the numbers are already proving him right.

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As you recall, Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," which he signed into law on July 4th last year, included some of the most consequential changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the program's history. The centerpiece is a hard work requirement: able-bodied adults between 18 and 64 without dependent children must now work, participate in job training, or volunteer a minimum of 80 hours per month to keep their SNAP benefits. Miss that threshold, and you're eligible for benefits just three months out of every three years.

Not much to ask, is it?

The results have been immediate and dramatic. SNAP enrollment, which sat above 42 million for most of 2025, has shed roughly 4 million recipients since the new rules began phasing in. States across the country are updating their eligibility systems, notifying beneficiaries, and bracing for further drops as enforcement tightens.

The number of food stamp recipients fell by 50% in Arizona alone.

The number of food-stamp recipients is falling sharply—including by 50% in Arizona, according to state data—as new rules on who qualifies for SNAP benefits begin to be implemented https://t.co/rOhIfsdu76 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 3, 2026

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For anyone wondering whether Washington could actually move the needle on welfare dependency, there's your answer.

And it’s glorious.

The OBBBA introduced major SNAP changes, including expanded work requirements for adults up to age 64, stricter employment and training rules for ABAWD (Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents), and the removal of some exemptions previously available to veterans, homeless individuals, and former foster youth. It also tightened restrictions for lawfully present immigrants, largely refugees, who, in some cases, could claim benefits. For much of the first half of 2025, the decline in SNAP recipients was relatively gradual, with totals remaining above 42 million from January 2025 through July, though recipients did drop by just more than 800,000. After July, however, the pace of decline became much steeper, with enrollment falling by around 3.4 million between August 2025 and January 2026 alone. The largest single-month drop in individual recipients was between October 2025 and November 2025, when SNAP enrollment fell from 41,091,800 to 39,997,940: a decline of 1,093,860 recipients in just one month. November 1 was the deadline set by the USDA for state SNAP administrators to comply with the OBBBA rules.

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The Congressional Budget Office projects that the work provisions will remove roughly 2.4 million people from SNAP rolls in a typical month. Trump has argued for years that welfare programs should be a backstop, not a destination. The One Big Beautiful Bill turns that philosophy into law, and the caseload numbers are already moving in the right direction.

Call it what you want. The rest of us will call it results.

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