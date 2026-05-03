A Dying Barney Frank Has a Message for His Party — and Democrats Won’t Like It

Former Rep. Barney Frank spent decades as one of the Democratic Party’s most recognizable left-wing figures. Now, in what may be one of his final public warnings, he is telling Democrats that their loudest activists have pushed the party into territory the public simply is not buying.

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Frank’s warning, delivered as he enters hospice, is blunt. He is not attacking the left from the right. He is saying the left has made a strategic mess of things by turning its most controversial causes into purity tests and then acting surprised when voters balk.

“I think we’re in a situation where the mainstream, to my disappointment, for many years ignored inequality,” Frank told Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. “But the problem was, as we succeeded in bringing the mainstream of the left into a concern with inequality, we also enabled people who wanted to use that as a platform for a wide range of social and cultural changes, some of which the public isn’t ready for.”

That is not the kind of thing today’s Democrats like to hear… especially from a party elder who spent years helping to build the very coalition he is now warning against. But Frank’s point is hard to dismiss: when a movement stops persuading and starts demanding, it risks shrinking its own base.

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He gave a clear example. On gay rights, Frank said the movement did not begin with the most politically explosive demand and then expect everyone to follow. It picked battles. It worked methodically. It waited until the ground had shifted before pushing same-sex marriage. That approach, he argued, is exactly what today’s Democrat Party activists have abandoned.

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“The analog is males and female transsexuals playing sports that are for women,” Frank said. “I understand there’s a lot of anger about that. And I think, in the interest of the transgender community, as well as others, it would be better to go at that in a more granular way, and not simply announce that, if you don’t support it, you’re a homophobe.”

That is a polite Washington way of saying the fringe has taken over the message and made the party look reckless.

Frank also sees a broader pattern in Democratic politics, one that should worry anyone who thinks slogans are a substitute for results. By his telling, too many Democrats have fallen in love with whatever the current thing is, regardless of how radical it is.

“That someone who is new and hasn’t been able to do much is somehow preferred over people who understand the importance of hard work to get controversial things adopted,” Frank said, describing what he sees as a “flavor of the month” habit inside his party.

Former Democratic Rep. Barney Frank has a message for progressives as he enters hospice: "I think they make a mistake by taking the most controversial parts of the agenda and turning them into a litmus test." pic.twitter.com/duT7MRSu8O — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) May 3, 2026

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The deeper message here is simple. Frank is telling Democrats that there is a difference between advancing an agenda and insulting the country into submission. Unpopular ideas do not become popular because activists insist they should. And he’s making a solid point. I don’t think a majority of the public ever bought into transgender ideology, and the Democrats’ tactics only help accelerate the issue backfiring – particularly because they started using children as pawns.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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