U.S. Senate Candidate Arrested for Trump Threats

Matt Margolis | 10:47 AM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Barely a week after the latest assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, federal agents arrested a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate accused of leaving violent voicemails aimed at Trump and a member of Congress’s family. The suspect, Raymond Eugene Chandler III of Wilkinsburg, is now facing federal charges.

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According to court documents, Chandler was arrested after investigators traced a series of threatening messages over an entire year. Prosecutors say the calls were not random bluster. They were part of a pattern and serious enough to trigger extra security for federal officials and their families.

One message allegedly crossed every line. On April 18, Chandler is accused of describing a graphic attack on the congressman and his daughter, including language about being pulled from their house and having their throats slit. Eleven days later, investigators say he went further, urging the lawmaker to walk into the Oval Office with a gun, put it to the president’s head, and pull the trigger.

The federal complaint, unsealed in the Western District of Pennsylvania, charges Chandler with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member and by threat. He made his initial appearance in Pittsburgh on Friday, and prosecutors are seeking to keep him in custody while the case moves forward. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8.

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Hours before his arrest, he posted a YouTube video as part of his campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. In that video, titled “It’s time to tax the billionaires,” Chandler said he plans to challenge Sen. John Fetterman in 2028. His campaign site pitches a grab bag of left-wing priorities, including taxing billionaires, expanding social programs, regulating Big Tech, and abolishing ICE… all mainstream positions in today’s Democrat Party.

Though curiously, media reports on the arrest omit his party identification.

The FBI says it “will not tolerate threats of violence” and is working with federal partners to protect public officials. That should go without saying, yet here we are again. The left has spent years calling Trump a Nazi and a threat to democracy. Then they act shocked when someone decides that rhetoric is a permission slip to act. It is a disgusting pattern, and it keeps manifesting itself in dangerous ways — including assassination threats and attempts. When political opponents are routinely described as tyrants, fascists, or existential enemies, the line between rhetoric and action gets dangerously thin. And in this case, investigators say the line was already crossed.

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If Democrats want to act shocked now, they can save it. The country has watched them use this rhetoric for years, and the results are ugly. It won’t stop until Democrats stop.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

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Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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