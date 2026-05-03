Erika Kirk Brilliantly Dismantles White House Correspondents’ Hypocrisy

Erika Kirk slammed attendees at the White House correspondents’ dinner who inspired the shooter’s hate but had intended to enjoy a luxury dinner with Donald Trump undisturbed, calling it the “ultimate hypocrisy” to “manufacture the hate and then profit off the results.” The crazies were “willing to have dinner with ‘Hitler’” if it meant free champagne.

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Leftists believe in hurling the most inflammatory and vile rhetoric at their opponents, ginning up as much violence and chaos as possible, but never personally experiencing the negative results of any of their own lies. The same journalists and media anchors who spent years calling Donald Trump the greatest threat to democracy were cheerfully attending a dinner with him as the featured speaker, illustrating they didn’t really believe their own extreme rhetoric, as Erika highlighted. The problem is, Cole Allen did believe the rhetoric to the point of allegedly attempting to murder Trump administration officials at the dinner on April 25.

Many of the left-wing journalists that attended the WHCD have spent years consistently calling President Trump a “Nazi”, a “threat to democracy”, and “Hitler”, yet they still joyfully attended the evening’s event….



If they truly believed their own rhetoric, they’re either… pic.twitter.com/ojkQ3WasKc — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 30, 2026

“We may have big problems with illegal immigration in this country,” Erika said. “I have to tell you, we have an even bigger problem when it comes to the systemic indoctrination and radicalization of our own citizens. This is what got my husband killed.” It’s what inspired Cole Allen.

Charlie Kirk wanted his wife Erika to take over as head of his organization, Turning Point USA, if anything ever happened to him. Since her husband’s tragic assassination, she has managed to deal simultaneously with her own grief and that of her young children while also zealously carrying on Charlie’s legacy — all while sickos vilify her. She was understandably very traumatized by the assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but that did not stop her from continuing to tell the truth afterward with courage.

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She emphasized, “Many of the left-wing journalists that attended the WHCD have spent years consistently calling President Trump a ‘Nazi’, a ‘threat to democracy’, and ‘Hitler’,yet they still joyfully attended the evening’s event.” But if “they truly believed their own rhetoric, they’re either joyfully willing to have dinner with ‘Hitler’ or they’re lying to radicalize American citizens with narratives they know are grossly exaggerated.”

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Systematic indoctrination from media, politicians, and schools created the deadly violence that murdered Charlie and almost murdered Trump, Erika insisted. “This is what has led to three legitimate attempts on President Trump's life, and I can speak firsthand to that unbearable toll that this must take on our First Lady. There has never been a president who has faced this many assassination attempts in America's entire history.”

But Democrats and their brainwashed acolytes have been shooting at Republicans since Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. There is more than a century of political violence behind us, with Dems escalating all the time. Too many Democrats believe killing those with whom they disagree is laudable.

That’s why after each Trump assassination attempt, “the reaction from the far left has been, at best, a shrug, and in some cases, a sick disappointment that the shooter was unsuccessful,” Erika went on. “We are all human beings. And if you can just — if you can just pause and just take a minute and ask yourself, how would you feel if even just one person made cruel jokes about the attempted murder of your loved one?” The problem is that the party of supposed empathy has lost all ability to empathize with others. Leftists cry “compassion” but enact assassination.

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All Charlie Kirk did was tell the truth with charity, and yet a deranged leftist assassinated him. And all the mainstream media hacks who repeatedly lied about Charlie over the years were complicit in that horrific tragedy, as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attendees were complicit in Cole Allen’s TDS.

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