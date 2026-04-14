Charlie Kirk, Abe Lincoln, and the Politics of Assassination

April 14 is the anniversary of the assassination of the first and greatest Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, an event with countless tragic repercussions that shaped our history. And April 10 was the seven-month anniversary of the assassination of a man who many believed would one day be a Republican president, Charlie Kirk. Both were victims of Democrat hatred and leftist violence.

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John Wilkes Booth, a deranged sympathizer of the Democrat/Confederate cause, was heard by fellow audience members saying, after a speech in which Lincoln endorsed civil rights for Black Americans, “That is the last speech he will ever make,” according to the Indiana State Museum. Not long after, on Good Friday 1865, Booth murdered Lincoln while screaming, “Sic semper tyrannis,” or “thus always to tyrants.” It is noteworthy that Democrats have always called Republicans who interfere with their anti-constitutional and destructive plans “tyrants.” Many of the same accusations Democrats leveled against Lincoln and U.S. Grant for insisting on the original interpretation of the Constitution and rule of law are the accusations leveled at Donald Trump today.

As for Charlie Kirk, his killer, Tyler Robinson, was a radical leftist who identified as LGBTQ and was in a romantic relationship with a transgender-identifying man. Bullet casings found near the scene of Kirk‘s assassination at the Utah Valley University bore anti-fascist slogans and the message, “If you read This, you are GAY Lmao.” Not as poetic as what Booth screamed, but ideologically there is a connection between Booth and Robinson. Both saw murder as a political tool.

Many Confederates enthusiastically celebrated the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, according to the Homestead Museum, praising Booth and gloating over the tragic end of the man who had ended slavery and brought the Union back together. I even knew some pro-slavery individuals at my college who thought Booth was one of the greatest heroes in American history. All of the Confederate and Democrat radicals in the 19th century who rejoiced at Lincoln‘s death completely ignored the fact he had expressed his desire for healing, with “malice toward none, with charity for all.” In short, Lincoln was far more forgiving of the bloody Civil War initiated by the Confederates, and the many war crimes they committed, than the Confederates were in their defeat. One fact always true about Democrats for the last two centuries is that they cause violence and national crisis, and then act as if they are the victims.

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Speaking of which, the reaction to Charlie Kirk‘s death illustrated that Tyler Robinson was not an anomaly, but rather was representative of a huge movement of violence and hatred within American leftism and the modern Democrat Party, the party of the KKK and the Confederates. Remember the dozens of Democrats who voted against a resolution to honor Kirk, and how Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) compared Kirk (ironically) to a “Confederate relic” when justifying the shameful move? Remember how ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman gushed about how touching and romantic Robinson‘s messages to his partner confessing to the murder were?

Remember the hundreds of messages on leftist haven Bluesky gloating over Kirk’s death and calling for many more assassinations of conservative influencers and politicians? Remember how mainstream media kept bashing Charlie Kirk‘s views as “polarizing” while not acknowledging that his murderer was radically leftist? Remember how Wikipedia rushed to smear Kirk right after his death and again just before Donald Trump posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

And even the Democrat politicians who issued insincere statements condemning Kirk‘s assassination had been using the most extreme language against Republicans for years, labeling them “Nazis,” “threats to democracy,” and “fascists.” Democrats claimed Donald Trump was worse than Hitler and that Charlie Kirk was a white supremacist.

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The politics that tie the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln and Charlie Kirk together are thoroughly Democrat and reflect the fact that the Civil War never really ended.

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