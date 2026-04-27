BREAKING: Charges Against Cole Allen in Attempted Assassination of Trump

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced three federal charges Monday against the crazed anti-Trumper who tried to murder administration officials at the April 25 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. And one of the charges is attempted assassination of the president.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche clarified that the charges of attempted assassination, interstate transportation of a firearm for committing a felony, and firearm discharge during a violent crime could send Cole Tomas Allen to jail for the rest of his life.

Blanche stated on April 27, "This man was a floor above the ballroom with hundreds of federal agents between him and the president of the United States. The Department of Justice approaches incidents like this with urgency and clarity of purpose. Violence has no place in civic life. It cannot, and will not, be used to disrupt democratic institutions or intimidate those who serve them, and it certainly cannot continue to be used against the President of the United States."

"Today, the Department of Justice filed three federal charges in United States District Court against Cole Tomas Allen," says @DAGToddBlanche.



"The first count is attempted assassination of the President of the United States. This count is punishable by up to life in prison. The… pic.twitter.com/mlPckLCeqd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 27, 2026

The Washington Hilton hotel shooting represented the third nearly-successful assassination attempt against Donald Trump in the last couple of years. Blanche promised, "We will apply the law fairly, and we will ensure that accountability is swift and certain. But we also should recognize what did not happen. Law enforcement did not fail. They did exactly what they are trained to do... the men and women who protected us that night were trained, professional, and had an enduring commitment to the rule of law." The White House confirmed that there will be extra training for Secret Service in the wake of the shooting.

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Blanche continued, "Today, the Department of Justice filed three federal charges in United States District Court against Cole Thomas Allen. The first count is attempted assassination of the President of the United States. This count is punishable by up to life in prison."

The other charges are less serious but still significant. "The second count is interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony," Blanche went on. "This is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. And the third count is discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, which is punishable by a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a maximum of life, and the 10 years is consecutive to any other sentence imposed."

Allen appears to be one of the many examples of leftist domestic terrorists who fell for the constant media narrative against Republicans. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out numerous extreme statements from top Democrat politicians at a press conference Monday, including calling Trump a “dictator” and framing resistance to him as “warfare.”

Indeed, Allen's manifesto framed Trump as the incarnation of all evil in the world. "I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes," Allen raved. He asserted that in "order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs," but followed that up by expressing his opinion that everyone at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was "complicit" just by attending. "Most people chose to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor," he railed.

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Besides that, a Bluesky social media account that reportedly belonged to Allen had numerous extreme anti-Trump and anti-Vance posts, including one apparently labeling Donald Trump himself as an “antichrist.” This is Democrat derangement at its worst.

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