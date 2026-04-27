Trump Backs Secret Service but Allows That Extra Training May Be Necessary

President Donald Trump praised the Secret Service after they stopped leftist terrorist Cole Allen from shooting up the White House correspondents’ dinner, but the White House did confirm to Fox News that it was stepping up training.

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Trump insisted when speaking to 60 Minutes on CBS News that he was “surrounded by great people” but that he himself told them to “wait a minute” as he tried to figure out what was going on. “I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn't making it that easy for them,” he defended his Secret Service team. He more than once thanked all the security at the event for their quick response to the threat that Allen posed.

Of course, this is also definitely partly the Democrats’ fault to the extent that the Secret Service is under the Department of Homeland Security, which has largely been without funds for weeks thanks to the Democrats’ idiotic shutdown shenanigans.

🚨 Vice President JD Vance was escorted out by the Secret Service, followed by agents quickly surrounding President Trump after an incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner



🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/t25GMqCfL7 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 26, 2026

In any case, Americans have reacted with mixed reviews to the Secret Service’s performance on Saturday, with some people noting how quickly Vice President JD Vance’s team got him to safety, while others argue about the accuracy of those shooting at Allen and the efficiency of the team who were supposed to get Donald Trump off the stage. As mentioned above, Trump insisted his team was excellent and that if they were slow, it was mostly his fault for delaying his exit, but his staff did acknowledge that going into this year with so many extra events for America’s 250th birthday, the Secret Service might need a little extra training in dealing with such dangerous situations at big events.

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Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin shared the White House statement on X April 26: “President Trump and the White House are standing by the leadership of Secret Service, and President Trump has said he personally thinks they did an excellent job neutralizing the shooter and moving the President, First Lady, Vice President and cabinet to safety.”

Related: D.C. Shooter Cole Allen Reportedly Called Trump an ‘Antichrist’

The White House statement continued, “Nevertheless, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is convening a meeting early this week with the White House operations team, USSS, and DHS leadership to discuss protocol and practices for major events involving POTUS. The meeting will discuss the processes and procedures that worked to stop Saturday’s attempt, while exploring additional options to ensure all relevant components are doing everything possible to secure the many major events planned for President Trump in the months ahead as he gears up to celebrate America 250.”

Unfortunately, there have been so many assassination attempts against Donald Trump that there really is not room for basic human error in protecting him. If the Secret Service really has not learned to do significantly better after the complete debacle of the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting, then it cannot possibly afford to wait any longer to improve going forward.

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