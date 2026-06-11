I Can't Believe Jessica Tarlov Posted This Clip of Greg Gutfeld Humiliating Her

On Wednesday’s episode of The Five, leftist Jessica Tarlov made an argument about the Maine Senate race that was supposed to make Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) look bad. Instead, Greg Gutfeld used it to humiliate her for making such a ridiculous argument to justify supporting a Nazi-sympathizing domestic abuser with a portapotty fetish.

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And would you believe that Tarlov posted the clip to her own X account?

Tarlov began by laying out her case against Collins (if you can even call it that), arguing the incumbent had abandoned any pretense of independence.

"So Susan Collins, who touts her independence streak, now votes with Trump 95% of the time," Tarlov said. "So she continues to back his agenda. And guess what? There's gonna be one, maybe two Supreme Court seats up, and Susan Collins is gonna vote for his nominee, who will be an even younger Brett Kavanaugh, like she did for Kavanaugh. And you know who won't do that? Graham Platner will stand in the way."

ICYMI: Jerry Seinfeld Just Triggered the Left With Three Words

Weird, John Fetterman votes with his party 95% of the time, but that makes him a stooge of the right who has to be booted from the party. But I digress.

The pitch is that Susan Collins votes with Trump too often and will confirm conservative justices, so Democrat Graham Platner (D-Maine) is the answer.

Gutfeld cut right to it. "Vote for a guy with a Nazi tattoo," he said.

And Tarlov's response?

"I said I feel lucky that I am not voting in Maine right now," she said. "I think it is a very tough decision."

A tough decision? The Democrat Party's Senate candidate in Maine is a Nazi sympathizer with a history of putting his hands on his female partners, and the best Tarlov could offer was relief that she doesn't have to make that call? Wow.

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Tarlov then pushed the Dobbs card.

“She votes Republican nominees to the court who go ahead and put through a decision like the Dobbs decision, which was fine,” Tarlov continued.

“That’s why,” Gutfeld interjected.

“No, it's fine to you,” she replied. “It is not fine to the women who are bleeding out, who cannot get the care that they need.”

“Bleeding out?” he asked.

“Yes. That's what happens, Greg. If you go to an emergency room and you're in the middle of a miscarriage.”

This simply doesn’t happen, and it’s a myth perpetuated by the radical left, and Gutfeld called her out on it.

"Millions of women are gonna bleed out if Susan Collins — do you see the point? Susan Collins wins, millions of women will bleed out. That's what they want you to believe. That's my point."

This is how the left justifies supporting a creep like Platner. They manufacture a catastrophe, pin it on a Republican, and demand voters overlook anything and everything about their solution.

Tarlov then leaned on Platner's own words, apparently finding them persuasive. He recently told supporters, "I've made mistakes in my life, mistakes that I regret that I live with and continue to learn from. If you give me the chance, I will be a senator for the people who cannot afford to buy a senator."

Isn’t that cute? A Democrat can be the most awful human being in the world, yet if he plays the redemption card, he gets a clean slate. Does that make sense? They call Trump a Nazi, then support an actual Nazi, because they have to stop Trump. They compare Republicans to the KKK, but they praised Democrat Sen. Robert Byrd, a former KKK member, because he apologized for his past. Platner plays that card because it works in his party every single time.

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Gutfeld exposed the whole thing for what it is. Tarlov walked in armed with talking points about voting percentages and Supreme Court nominees and walked out having essentially argued that Nazi sympathies and violence against women are acceptable trade-offs if it keeps a conservative off the court.

And she posted the video!

The race is Maine is about change — just like races all over the country.



The facts are that Susan Collins votes with Trump 95% of the time, backs his judicial nominees, and then campaigns as an independent voice. That's exactly the disconnect fueling voter frustration across… pic.twitter.com/5bypKx2osY — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) June 11, 2026

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