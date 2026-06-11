Jerry Seinfeld Just Triggered the Left With Three Words

Jerry Seinfeld walked out of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday after watching the Knicks in the NBA Finals and may have triggered the left more than Donald Trump’s attendance Monday night.

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As Seinfeld left the arena, TikTok streamer FinesseFave, who was live-broadcasting outside, saw him and approached him.

"Oh, Jerry. What up, Seinfeld? What up? Can we get a free Palestine?" Seinfeld laughed. The FinesseFave pressed again. "Can we get a free Palestine? Come on, give us one free Palestine." Seinfeld kept walking. "It doesn't exist," he said.

The streamer turned back to his audience, barely able to contain himself. "Oh my God. That was a f*****g insane clip," he said. "He said it doesn't exist." Then, apparently regretting a missed opportunity, he later added, "I should ask Larry David. I should have asked his a** too."

Here is the clip. Obviously, there was foul language:

“What up, Seinfeld? Can we get a ‘Free Palestine’?”



“It doesn’t exist.”



🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/YMYABff2Cf — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 11, 2026

The clip spread across social media almost instantly, reigniting the familiar cycle of outrage directed at one of the most famous comedians alive. You would think a 71-year-old Jewish man openly supporting Israel wouldn’t be controversial at all.

The radical left has other ideas.

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Here’s the thing: Seinfeld's position on Israel has never been a secret. After Hamas launched its attack on Oct. 7, 2023, he posted a statement on Instagram that made everything clear. "I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16, and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since," he wrote. “We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people."

Seinfeld’s stance on Israel is well known and consistent. These people confronting him know it too, and think they’re getting him in a gotcha moment.

They’re not.

During a September 2025 appearance at Duke University, he was, to say the least, unambiguous about his feelings about the Free Palestine movement.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just… you’re free to say you don’t like Jews,” he said. “Just say you don’t like Jews.” He also compared the movement to the KKK.

“Compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here, because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ OK, that’s honest,” he said.

Here is the reality the far left refuses to sit with. Nothing Seinfeld has said is fringe or extreme. A Jewish man supporting Israel, rejecting a slogan he views as thinly veiled antisemitism, and refusing to apologize for any of it is a reasonable position held by millions of Americans. The radical left has drifted so deep into anti-Israel territory that straightforward pro-Jewish expression now reads to them as a provocation worth screaming about.

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Let’s be honest, here. Seinfeld has fame, money, and nothing to prove to these bigots. He may be a liberal, but he owes the woke mob absolutely nothing, and he acts like it. That kind of backbone is genuinely rare in today's entertainment industry, where most celebrities trip over themselves to signal the correct opinions to the right sort of people. Seinfeld doesn’t play that game, and that drives them absolutely crazy. Good for him.