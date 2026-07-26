Germany's Example of National and Cultural Suicide Through Lax Immigration

Hi, gang. Glad you're here. It's Sunday, July 26, 2026—the kind of summer Sunday made for doing absolutely nothing, which conveniently lines up with one of today's observances. My calendar says it's Disability Independence Day, Aunt and Uncle Day, Bagelfest Day, Coffee Milkshake Day, Holistic Therapy Day, All or Nothing Day, Parents' Day, and One Voice Day. Call your parents, hug an aunt or uncle, grab a bagel and a coffee milkshake, then pick a side on the "all or nothing" thing—indecision apparently isn't on the list today.

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Today in History:

1758: The Siege of Louisbourg ends in a French defeat, handing the British control of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

1775: The Continental Congress establishes a Post Office and appoints Benjamin Franklin as its postmaster general.

1788: New York ratifies the Constitution, becoming the 11th state to join the Union.

1847: Liberia declares independence, becoming the first African nation to do so in the modern era.

1908: Attorney General Charles Bonaparte orders the creation of a force of special agents, the forerunner of the FBI.

1925: Prosecutor William Jennings Bryan dies five days after securing a conviction in the Scopes Trial.

1941: President Franklin Roosevelt freezes all Japanese assets in the United States, retaliating against Japan's occupation of French Indochina.

1945: The U.S., U.K., and China sign the Potsdam Declaration, laying out surrender terms for Japan.

1947: President Harry Truman signs the National Security Act, unifying the armed forces under a new Secretary of Defense.

1948: Truman signs Executive Order 9981, abolishing racial segregation in the military.

1953: Fidel Castro launches his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with a failed attack on the Moncada Barracks in Cuba.

1963: NASA launches Syncom 2, the world's first geosynchronous communications satellite.

1965: The Maldives gains independence after 78 years of British rule.

1990: President George H.W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act, banning discrimination based on disability—the event behind today's Disability Independence Day.

2002: The House votes to create the Department of Homeland Security, the largest government reorganization in decades.

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Birthdays Today Include: Mick Jagger, musician, Rolling Stones frontman (Sticky Fingers, Exile on Main St.; "Satisfaction", "Start Me Up"); Sandra Bullock, actress (Speed, The Blind Side, Gravity); Helen Mirren, actress (The Queen, Prime Suspect); Stanley Kubrick, filmmaker (2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange); Carl Jung, psychiatrist, analytical-psychology pioneer; George Bernard Shaw, playwright (Pygmalion, Saint Joan); Jason Statham, actor (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Transporter).



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Several outlets covered this story. We'll lean on the New York Post's report, mostly because it's handy at the moment:

One person died and at least 16 others were injured when a van driven by a man with Islamic extremist ties slammed into a crowd of people celebrating at Berlin's famed LGBTQ+ event Saturday night, officials said. After the horrific attack on the event — which is called Christopher Street Day after the famed location in New York of the Stonewall Inn — the attacker fled, but police said they were hot on his trail.

(Sigh.)

Police have since put a face to the manhunt. They've named a 21-year-old suspect—first name Abdul, last name withheld under Germany's privacy statutes. (Datenschutz) Gee, that narrows it down, doesn't it?



Police confirmed what everyone following this story already suspected: the man belongs to Berlin's Islamist scene. Yeah, the name might be a clue here, huh?



Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised that the attack "will be fully investigated and punished." Berlin's mayor called it "an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society." Fine sentiments, both. Neither one answers the question everybody in Germany is quietly asking and nobody in Berlin's government wants to say out loud: how many more of these does a "free and cosmopolitan society" absorb before it stops being free, or cosmopolitan, or even a society?

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Look, gang, this one didn't happen in a vacuum. Add it to Mannheim in 2024, and Germany now has a pattern, not an incident. If you don't recall that one, I can't say I blame you. It's a drop of water in the ocean of such attacks. But let's have a look:



A 25-year-old Afghan national, Sulaiman Ataee, carried out a mass stabbing at a rally hosted by Citizens' Movement Pax Europa, an anti-Islam group, in Mannheim's market square. Six people were injured, including the rally's main speaker, activist Michael Stürzenberger. Police officer Rouven Laur, providing security for the event, died from stab wounds to the neck two days later. Federal prosecutors said the attacker harbored "sympathy" for the Islamic State group and shared "its ideology," and that he showed up armed with a hunting knife, intending to attack those he considered "infidels"

Then there was the attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, 2025. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old American Muslim Army veteran, rammed a pickup truck into a New Year's crowd, then engaged police in a shootout before being killed. Fourteen victims died, along with the perpetrator, and at least 57 were injured. The FBI determined Jabbar was inspired by ISIS and investigated the attack as domestic terrorism. This was the deadliest vehicle-ramming attack in U.S. history.

Then, there's the attack in March of this year in West Bloomfield, Mich., where Ayman Mohamed Ghazali rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel synagogue and opened fire before dying by suicide; the vehicle caught fire, severely burning his body. One security guard was injured, and 63 law enforcement officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Motive: Hezbollah-inspired terrorism.



Vehicle-ramming attacks at public gatherings have become so routine that the phrase "prompted repeated security alerts around public gatherings nationwide" is now boilerplate language in wire reports. When the follow-up sentence writes itself before the investigation does, you're not looking at an isolated act of madness. You're looking at a policy outcome. A disastrous one, at that.

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Which brings us to Catherine Salgado's recent piece because the timing here, as I told her this morning, is just too perfect to ignore.

Catherine refers to a Remix report from July 24—the day before the CSD attack—that foreign nationals account for 45% of the prison population in Germany, and that in Hamburg and Berlin, the proportion of foreign nationals behind bars runs close to 60%. Salgado notes that once you factor in migrants who've naturalized, plus their German-born children, the real number tied to mass migration likely runs higher still. The majority of the foreign inmates reportedly trace back to Eastern Europe or Arab countries.

As Catherine points out, Germany's total foreign population—every nationality combined—sits at roughly 17%. The prison population is 45% foreign nationals. Do the math yourself; I'll wait.

A group representing one-sixth of the country accounts for nearly half of the people behind bars. That's not statistical noise. That's not "well, poverty causes crime" either, not when you're talking about a country with one of the most generous welfare states on the planet. That's the visible cost of a policy choice, showing up exactly where you'd expect it to appear. It's probably even worse, because German authorities don't break out prison populations by ethnicity or religion, but by nationality, which, of course, makes for very fuzzy data on the real issues.

Catherine has one line that is worth quoting in full, because she has the courage to say plainly what most commentators tiptoe around:

...European and other Western nations' governments do not import persecuted Christians or Jews, nor do they import freedom-loving political prisoners. They do not bring people in to assimilate them or demand that they accept Western moral standards. No, Western governments import masses of violent Third Worlders, many of them Muslims, whom politicians then encourage not to assimilate.

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Read that twice. It's not a description of an accident. It's a description of a system working exactly as designed—just not for the benefit of native, ethnic Germans.

Angela Merkel opened Germany's doors in 2015 and called it a moral triumph. A decade on, Berlin cancels its Pride parade because a man with known ties to the city's Islamist scene drove a van into a crowd of people celebrating the very tolerance German officials never stop congratulating themselves on. The irony would be delicious if it weren't written in blood on the pavement outside the Brandenburg Gate.

Nobody wants to say the quiet part, so I will: You cannot import large numbers of people from cultures that reject the values of the host country, refuse to insist they adopt those values, and then act surprised when the values don't take. The results are very cosmopolitan and open-minded. They're also invariably deadly.

As I have said often in this column, that's not xenophobia. That's arithmetic. Merkel did the importing. Merz and Wegner are left doing the eulogizing. And somewhere down the line, another chancellor is going to be doing the same thing, because nobody currently in power in Berlin—or London, or Washington—seems willing to change the equation.



And lastly, let's look at what happens to such attackers by examining the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack of 2021. Remember that one? That's where Darrell Brooks Jr., then 39, drove a red 2010 Ford Escape at roughly 40 mph past barricades and into the annual Christmas parade route around 4:39 p.m. He killed six people and injured more than 60 others. The victims ranged in age from 8 to 81; several were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performing group, and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks was among the dead—he'd been walking with his baseball team in the parade.

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While not motivated by Islam, this particular attack is relevant because of Brooks's criminal history. Brooks had been released on bail just weeks earlier despite a 50-page rap sheet and an open warrant out of Nevada for skipping court on sex-crime charges, and his bond in a separate domestic-abuse case, where he was accused of running over the same ex-girlfriend with a car three weeks before the parade, had been reduced from $10,000 to $500 after prosecutors couldn't meet a speedy-trial deadline. The Waukesha case is, in my view, emblematic of the failures of the criminal justice system, which certainly adds to the mess of dealing with Islamic attacks, both here in the States and around the world. That lack of responsiveness is exactly why so many illegal immigrants with long rap sheets are still in the country.

Suggested: Communism-Socialism, Islam: How to Meet the Threats?

t will be interesting to see what happens to our good friend, Abdul, in Berlin, and I'll be watching that story as it develops. I think, though, that we've established a formula for national and cultural suicide. Germany just supplied the latest data point. But Donald Trump working to remove unassimilated illegals from our country is the problem?

Thought for the Day: The truth doesn't need your permission to be inconvenient.

VIP Members: Your turn. Let's hear your thoughts in our ever-busy comments section.

Have a great Sunday, gang. I hope to see you here tomorrow.

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