WILD New Migrant Crime Stats Out of Germany Drop

If you thought certain unmentionable-in-polite-society demographic groups stateside were vastly overrepresented in crime statistics — which they are, of course — get a load of what the migrants over in Germany have been up to, according to recently released government crime statistics.

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Color me bemused.

Via Remix News (emphasis added):

The official crime statistics for Germany have now been released for 2025, and they show a continued “upward trend” in the proportion of non-German suspects, particularly in serious and violent crime categories like murder, rape, and robbery. The data, from the PKS 2025, published by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), shows that among the most serious crimes, migrants are vastly overrepresented* despite making up 15 percent of the population.

Related: EU to Begin Censoring Emojis on Social Media — For ‘Safety’

*Continue reading to discover why even these jarring numbers likely undercount migrant crime.

While the TL;DR summary is that, in every category of crime, migrants vastly outstrip native Germans relative to their respective shares of the population, here are some of the specifics per the government crime report.

Violent crime:

Foreigners are responsible for 41 percent of all violent crimes and 38 percent of all murders. In certain cities like Berlin, a record number of shots were fired in 2025, and the murder rate has been steadily rising… In addition, the statistics show that 29,000 knife-related crimes are committed every year in Germany, amounting to 80 per day.

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Sex crime:

Foreigners are responsible for 36 percent of all such crimes, which includes rape but also less serious crimes such as the distribution of pornography. However, this figure rises to 39.1 percent when only serious sexual crimes are counted, including only rape and sexual assault. Furthermore, the statistics show that rape has risen 72 percent since 2018… Afghans are 14 times more likely than Germans to commit a sexual offense.

Related: Afghan Migrant Sexually Assaults Incapacitated German Teen on Subway Platform 'for Hours'

Robbery and theft:

Foreigners also commit 48 percent of all thefts and 48 percent of all robberies. In certain states, like North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany’s most populous state, the 2025 report specifically noted that foreigners committed 48 percent of robberies in the state despite making up 16 percent of the population.

As I’ve noted many times, while shocking, considering that the Germans did this to themselves — or more accurately, allowed their government to do it to them with minimal resistance — these migrant crime statistics, for numerous sociological and political reasons, are not surprising.

What is surprising is that the German authorities still collect this data, compile it, and release it to the public; I’m not sure how much longer they can keep doing so and avoid a full-on revolution.

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Then again, maybe mass civil unrest is just the pretext they need to really stamp the boot on the German face.

Related: German Minister Announces Pre-Crime Surveillance, Prosecution of ‘Far-Right Extremists’

As I’ve also noted many times in covering migrant crime across Europe, which the quoted Remix article above does as well, these stats, as wild and rightly eye-opening as the they should be for anyone who cares about Western civilization, likely vastly underestimate the migrant crime problem, in that these numbers categorize “naturalized” migrants who commit crimes as natives after they’ve been neoliberally alchemized into “Germans.”

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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