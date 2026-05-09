So, How's That Lurch to the Left Going?

Greets, and great day to you! Today is Saturday, May 9,2026. Today is National Dog Mom’s Day, National Lost Sock Memorial Day, National Home Front Heroes Day, National Butterscotch Brownie Day, and National Moscatto Day. It’s also International Migratory Bird Day. (As if on cue, a flock of geese flies over my place honking as if they're in a traffic jam — I have always loved that sound!)

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Today in History:

1386 The Treaty of Windsor between Portugal and England is ratified at Windsor, cementing and strengthening ties between the two kingdoms. The treaty guarantees the mutual security of both nations and strengthens commercial ties. It is the oldest diplomatic alliance still in force.

1502 Christopher Columbus leaves Cádiz, Spain, on his fourth and final trip to the New World.

1754 The first newspaper cartoon in America, a divided snake with the words "Join or Die" by Benjamin Franklin, is published in The Pennsylvania Gazette.

1865 President Andrew Johnson issues a proclamation declaring that armed resistance in the South is virtually at an end; this is the commonly accepted end date of the American Civil War.

1868 Anton Bruckner's 1st Symphony in C premieres, with the composer conducting.

1882 Telegraph Hill Railroad Company (cable cars) in San Francisco is organized.

1896 The first horseless carriage show in London features ten models.

1914 U.S. President Woodrow Wilson proclaims Mother's Day.

1958 Vertigo, directed by Alfred Hitchcock, starring Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak, is released. It was initially panned, but eventually labeled a masterpiece.

1979 The Islamic government in Tehran executes its first Jew, the Iranian-Jewish businessman Habib Elghanian, by firing squad, prompting the mass exodus of the once 100,000-strong Jewish community of Iran.

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Birthdays Today include: Wow… lots of them today: John Brown, abolitionist and revolutionary (Harpers Ferry); Adam Opel, German entrepreneur, sewing machine and bicycle pioneer who founded Adam Opel AG; J. M. Barrie, Scottish novelist and playwright who created Peter Pan; Henry J. Kaiser, ship builder and industrialist (Liberty Ships, Jeep, Boulder/Hoover Dam; Kaiser Broadcasting); Harry Simeone, music arranger (Kate Smith Show, "The Little Drummer Boy"); Hank Snow, Canadian country singer ("I'm Moving On," "I Went to Your Wedding"); Mike Wallace, journalist and media personality (60 Minutes, 1968-2006; Biography); Richard Adams, English author (Watership Down); Daniel Berrigan, Jesuit priest and peace activist (Vietnam War); Nole "Nokie" Edwards, surf-rock guitarist (The Ventures); Albert Finney, actor (Scrooge, Annie, Murder On the Orient Express); Terry Drinkwater, American TV newsman (CBS); Dave Prater, soul singer (Sam and Dave — "Soul Man"); Red Shea, Canadian session and touring folk guitarist (Gordon Lightfoot); Danny Rapp, American pop singer (Danny and The Juniors — "At The Hop"); John Ashcroft, lawyer and attorney general under President George W. Bush; Tommy Roe, American pop-rock singer ("Sheila," "Dizzy"); Richie Furay, singer-songwriter, and guitarist (Buffalo Springfield; Poco); Billy Joel, ("Piano Man," "Just the Way You Are," "Captain Jack"); Tom Petersson, American rock bassist (Cheap Trick — "I Want You to Want Me"); and Kermit the Frog, Muppet character that Jim Henson created.



If today is your day, celebrate making it around the sun once again.

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* * *

Let's take a few samples from across the country, and see if you can pick up on a pattern that a few have bravely noted publicly:



Let’s start with the once-great city of Seattle:

Most downtown Seattle businesses are GONE because of leftist rule.



Starbucks

Old Navy

The Loft

And many more GONE.



They left because of crime and homelessness & now most of downtown Seattle is VACANT.



How SAD. pic.twitter.com/VjKWP79JmY — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) May 8, 2026

Now, let's talk about Detroit:





The deterioration of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/9omeeJYXjk — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) July 12

Philly:





🇺🇸 El estado actual de la ciudad demócrata de Filadelfia. pic.twitter.com/2GzojYY79h — Progresismo Out Of Context (@OOCprogresismo2) May 5, 2026

How could I create a list like this without including Chicago?





Why are businesses leaving Chicago?



Small, medium and large businesses are vital to a strong economy - a high growth economy with plentiful jobs leads to greater affordability and improved quality of life.



So when people who don’t understand finances are left in charge of… pic.twitter.com/w2CGLDnAe7 — Susana A. Mendoza ☮️ (@susanamendoza10) April 8, 2026

Then there is New York City. I know, it's pretty much an axiom by now, but for the sake of completeness:





🚨 Zohran Mamdani’s policies are driving businesses and wealthy taxpayers out of New York while doing nothing to solve crime, homelessness, illegal immigration, or drug problems.



This is RIDICULOUS!



Instead of cutting waste and fixing the city, he says the plan is more… pic.twitter.com/NQ6xdQVhXJ — Stephen Gardner (@StephenGardnerX) May 7, 2026

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OK, let's step back and look at the overall trends here.

We’re supposed to pretend this is complicated, but it’s not. In fact, the answer is straightforward. Quite simple, really.



America’s biggest cities — the ones Democrats have run as personal fiefdoms for decades — are drowning in problems they created, and then congratulate themselves for “addressing.” Housing costs? Astronomical. Homelessness? Through the roof. (Well, they don't actually HAVE a roof, but whatever.) Populations? Businesses? Jobs? Running for the exits. Half the entire country’s unhoused population is packed into the 50 largest cities, and more than half live in just four states. California alone hoards 30% of the national total, as if it’s competing for a prize. It would be handy to blame this on Gov. Gavin Newsom, but the fact is, Democrats have been running roughshod on the state since before Governor Gruesome was out of diapers. And as I've shown, the trend isn't limited to California.

Let's be real here. People aren’t quietly drifting out of these cities; they’re stampeding away. Out‑migration has been climbing for years, because normal people can’t afford to live in these urban utopias anymore. You can't even get a rental truck on weekends in these places... they're already moving somewhere else, on one-way trips. These folks are fleeing to suburbs and smaller towns, where the cost of living doesn’t require divine intervention. This isn’t subtle. It’s not mysterious. It’s not “complex.” It’s a neon sign flashing in broad daylight.

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Even legacy‑media analysts — and the occasional Democrat who accidentally blurts out something true — admit the cost of living is a massive problem. But when it comes time to explain why everything costs so much, suddenly everyone gets amnesia. They can list symptoms all day long, but the cause? Oh no, that’s far too sensitive to mention... and you're a racist for even thinking that way.

And the big question — the one we’re all supposed to ponder as if it were some deep philosophical riddle — “What do all these places have in common?” Wow. Truly a head‑scratcher. A real Herculean intellectual challenge. Practically needs a task force. At least, so you have been told for the last 50 years.



The reality here is far simpler than they make it out to be. These huge problems under discussion started with one common thread: the destructive curse of Democrat party governance. That is a message that the GOP needs to be sending to the voters loudly and continuously between here and November.

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Thought of the day: If you don’t understand the difference between a man and a woman, and believe in spite of all evidence that men can be pregnant, you’re likely not going to have a clue about economic policy, either.





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