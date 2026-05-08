We Need to Stop Letting Democrats Casually Commit Felonies With No Consequences

It's incredibly demoralizing to law-abiding, rule-following, normal Americans to watch Democrats publicly commit crimes without ever getting in trouble for it.

I’m not talking about the indictments and prosecutions of high-level Democrats on charges that may or may not hold up in court — the Jim Comeys and Letitia Jameses. These prosecutions may or may not be at least partly politically motivated, but Democrats will always think that's all they were. And the refined legal arguments for conviction stand little chance of success in leftist jurisdictions like Washington and New York.

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I’m talking about Democrat politicians who knowingly flout the law, brazenly and openly, on video for all to see. These people are undeniably committing serious, felony-level crimes which all Americans can see with their own eyes.

Democrats have always been the lawless party. Look what they did with mass illegal immigration. But back then, they at least pretended to have legal justification. For example, their gross distortion and semi-execution of asylum laws was met halfway by international NGOs coaching the aliens on exactly what to say to give it all that fig-leaf of defensibility.

Also, failing to enforce the law and claiming it's a policy argument is not the same thing as brazenly, openly breaking the law.

Let's start with Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson. Yesterday, when the House voted to redistrict itself (potentially taking the state from 9-1 Republican to Democrat representation in the U.S. House to 10-0), Pearson threw quite the fit. Action News 5 sets the scene:

Cameras in the Tennessee Capitol captured a tense moment between State Representative Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) and state troopers who were detaining his brother Thursday, moments after GOP lawmakers passed a new congressional map that split the brothers’ city into three districts. Before state Republicans passed the newly proposed congressional map on Thursday, protests erupted in the House chamber, prompting Tennessee Highway Patrol to remove demonstrators. “Get the f*** back!” Justin is heard shouting at officers as he and his brother, KeShaun Pearson, were being escorted out of the House chambers. The Memphis lawmaker could be heard raising his voice at one particular trooper as the crowd moved outside. “Boy! The f*** is wrong with you?! The f*** is wrong with you?! Stupid m***********...” Troopers were seen on video bringing at least one other person into custody. Pearson hugged KeShaun and told him he was proud of him before troopers took him away.

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In fact, Pearson could be seen and heard doing more than just "raising his voice." Watch this video of the state rep committing multiple felony-level crimes against Tennessee state troopers (explicit language warning):

Warning: explicit language



Rep. Pearson came to the gallery as troopers appeared to arrest a demonstrator. There’s a heated exchange. pic.twitter.com/Dq76zVrTtW — Tori Gessner (@ToriGessnerTV) May 7, 2026

I count Pearson committing at least three serious crimes: interfering, assault on an officer, and obstruction. And what the heck — throw in disturbing the peace for the foul mouth on that guy. What an a**.

As an aside, Pearson is getting roasted on social media today for his preposterous makeover from clean-cut policy bro to this ghetto gangsta persona:

Rep. Justin Pearson in 2016 vs 2026: pic.twitter.com/OssrJOZJbs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2026

Related: There’s a Name for What They’re Doing to Donald Trump

On the national level, we have Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who recently admitted — again, on video, for everyone to see and hear — that she is literally working with America's enemies to undermine the duly elected administration's foreign policy:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) admits on tape that she is conspiring against the US to bring oil tankers into Cuba



That's a federal felony pic.twitter.com/jra4WiYuiV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 6, 2026

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My colleague Sarah Anderson covered this angle better than I could in her piece yesterday:

And not only is she colluding with other countries at the risk of U.S. national security, but she's also potentially breaking a federal law. The 1799 Logan Act is rarely mentioned these days and has only been used in prosecution twice, unsuccessfully, but it generally "makes it illegal for U.S. citizens [no matter who they are] to engage in unauthorized diplomacy with foreign countries with intent to 'influence the measures or conduct' of a foreign government or to “'defeat the measures of the United States...'" […] That said, while the law technically applies to all citizens, State Department precedent has long held that it generally does not apply to members of Congress when they are engaged in oversight or legislative fact-finding. Even so, I'd say Jayapal crossed from legitimate congressional oversight into unauthorized shadow diplomacy by actively working with foreign ambassadors to undermine and circumvent current U.S. sanctions and executive policy. I'm definitely not a law expert, but it sounds to me like it's worth looking into. Jayapal is doing exactly what the Logan Act was designed to prevent. And she's not even doing it on behalf of the United States — she's doing it on behalf of the Cuban regime.…

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I could go on with more examples, but this column is already running long. My question is: What is law enforcement thinking when they refuse to enforce the law in cases like this?

Once upon a time, cops, prosecutors, attorneys general, and even the judges who dismiss such charges could argue that they were using their discretion when they made decisions like these. It was not in the public's interest to prosecute these cases, you see, because that could inflame an already fraught situation, leading to an increase in unrest and agitation.

And once upon a time, perhaps this was true. But two things have changed since then. One, Democrats shattered the norm of prioritizing a peaceful society with their relentless, ludicrous state and federal prosecutions of a former U.S. president. And two, Democrats in positions of authority become more lawless by the day, and they are more brazen about it. It sets a destabilizing example for others and a lowering bar for public behavior.

Once upon a time, society could afford to look the other way when a Democrat made a spectacle of himself. Those days are gone. The resulting degradation of law and order can no longer be ignored.

Here's hoping charges come raining down on these clowns.

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