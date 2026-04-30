There’s a Name for What They’re Doing to Donald Trump

Once upon a time, there was a societal pact in this country that, when a depraved lunatic committed an atrocity, no one would breathe a word of his motives, speech, or writings. When Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold kicked off the school shooting craze at Columbine High School in 1999, we didn’t speak of what they thought they were accomplishing. Their so-called basement tapes were never publicly released, and authorities destroyed them in 2011. "Law enforcement officials have always regarded the tapes as a particularly infectious form of toxic waste, a primer in mass murder that could inspire more violence and must never be released," reported the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.

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The understanding was that repeating a lunatic’s motivations could inspire copycats. Back then, society hoped to prevent more tragedy.

Today’s Democrat establishment hopes to inspire it. So brazen have they become that, less than 24 hours after Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, CBS reporter Norah O'Donnell read the slander from his manifesto to his intended victim’s face. Trump called her out, saying, "Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're horrible people.”

He was right, but no matter: Management at CBS still went on to air those poisonous words on its Sunday show, 60 Minutes. Because everyone at that vile network is in on it.

So is every single newscaster, elected or appointed official, celebrity, and every other leftist with a sheen of authority or influence and a platform who repeats the litany of leftist accusations.

But then, Democrats are the morally challenged segment of society, dating back to their slaveholder roots (now manifested as fighting to keep their cheap labor through trafficking poor people into the country to work for near-slave wages). Once they hid behind the "liberal" label, but that has morphed into what plainly animates them today: hate, perversion, and political violence. Cheering on an assassin, either explicitly or implicitly, is A-OK with them.

Democrats are also all about plausible deniability. Just ask Joe Biden's grifty brother, Jim. This is why this sort of mass projection of violence in the hopes of triggering a nut with good aim is such a perfect fit for them.

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It's called "stochastic terrorism." Perhaps, in the case of the relentless attack on Donald Trump, we can more accurately call it "stochastic assassination."

Policy research agency RAND explained the concept in a 2024 report called "From words to actions":

The role of the media in radicalisation and terrorism has been a topic of discussion in recent years. Citizens are increasingly at risk to be exposed to extremist ideas through social media and communication apps, which can lead to a normalisation of hatred towards certain individuals, groups or institutions and an increased acceptance of violence. A term that is gaining popularity in the media and popular scientific literature in the context of recent incidents of extremist violence in which the media may have played a role is 'stochastic terrorism'. This term refers to hostile, derogatory and/or dehumanising language by influential individuals towards a political, social, ethnic or religious group or individual. Through interaction on social media and traditional media, this language may lead to a climate of fear, which in turn increases the likelihood of someone turning to violence, even if the initial message does not explicitly call for it. Due to the implicit nature of these expressions, individuals responsible for (reinforcing) inflammatory discourse cannot straightforwardly be prosecuted, if at all. However, there is currently no legal definition or even a unified understanding of this somewhat elusive concept.

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My colleague VodkaPundit explained how the left is leveling the tactic against the president: "…there's no conspiracy required to produce a left-wing assassin like Tyler James Robinson or Ryan Routh. They just amp up the rhetorical pressure, 24/7/365, until somebody pops."

Do read the whole thing: No Conspiracy Required

For example, remember during Trump's first term, when TIME LIFE put out a Special Magazine called "ASSASSINS Killers Who Changed History"? And then newsstands and retailers festooned their businesses with the issue?





Oh, no — no wink-wink nod-nod to your friendly neighborhood assassin there!

It is nearly impossible to prosecute someone for stochastically calling for an assassin to step up. James Comey and his goddam seashells are now a test case. You can’t tell me that a man so steeped in law enforcement as to become director of the nation’s police force had no idea that the expression "86" might be interpreted as "off," "murder," or "kill." Especially within the historical context of two would-be assassins trying to kill "47" not a year earlier, with one spectacularly putting a bullet through the president's ear.

That smarmy beanpole knew exactly what he was doing. They all do.

If it happens one day — if some nut job succeeds in killing the man — then all these leftists who participated in this mass psy-op will be just as guilty as if they had pulled the trigger themselves. They don't care, of course. There will be no consequences. Stochastic terrorism is near-impossible to prosecute, and even if we could, we couldn't put half the country in jail. So, what the hell — it's worth a shot to these dehumanizing haters.

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They know damn well what they're doing.

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