No Conspiracy Required

"The Democratic Party has created monsters among them," Jan. 6 criminal defense attorney Marina Medvin posted to X in the wake of yet another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump Saturday night. "The most interesting part" of attempted assassin Cole Allen's manifesto and social media posts is that they're "generally indistinguishable from most liberal social medial accounts belonging to Democrat voters in America."

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Dems, you have a problem.

"The same week the New York Times published a cozy interview justifying the murder of people whose politics you don’t like, the same week we learned that the Unite the Right Charlottesville rally was funded by the Left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, President Trump survived his third assassination attempt," Batya Ungar-Sargon wrote on Sunday.

"A recent YouGov poll says it all: 25% of very liberal Americans consider political violence justified—compared to 3% of very conservative Americans. Another 17% of liberal Americans say it’s justified, compared to just 6% of conservatives."

The left has worked hard at normalizing political violence — and Allen's murderous intent is the left's new mainstream.

Let's start with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, widely believed to have 2028 presidential ambitions, speaking last week:

You said America is “essentially” becoming Nazi Germany under President Trump.



Your sick rhetoric has consequences and is inciting violence.



When will enough be enough?https://t.co/e4DGMgRZOo https://t.co/1hBhVPsetc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2026

As John Bulkeley warned, "If the Democrats don't knock this off, there really will be a civil war in this country, and it won't end well for them, just like the last one they started in 1861."

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Speaking of war, here's Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries doing just that.

On Wednesday @RepJeffries called for “Maximum Warfare Everywhere All The Time,” with a picture of Trump. Again, this attempted assassin didn’t go rogue. Democrats created him with their rhetoric. He believes he’s a hero. They told him to kill Trump & he tried to do it. pic.twitter.com/ra4fuVP3NN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 26, 2026

Barring some big change before the midterms, Jeffries will be the next House Speaker.

Maybe you remember James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by four-term incumbent John Cornyn. Writing for the New York Times last month, pseudo-conservative David French praised him as "one of the most faith-forward politicians in the United States."

Here's Talarico's pastor on Sunday:

James Talarico's pastor:



"Last night there was an assassination attempt. I know a lot of people have mixed feelings < congregation laughs >"



continues to say violence is not the answer and its important to not do to this fascist movement what they are doing to rest of world pic.twitter.com/kb8eXXLhZs — ATX data (@data_atx) April 27, 2026

Please note that the pastor did not go on to chide people for having mixed feelings about an assassination attempt, but instead doubled down on the very rhetoric that Allen echoed on BlueSky and in his manifesto.

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In church, if you can believe it.

Finally, here's late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, calling first lady Melania Trump "an expectant widow" right to her face.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a fake White House Correspondents Dinner speech, saying "Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." pic.twitter.com/o4a59eYnZl — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) April 26, 2026

One more? OK, one more:

Making light of another assassination attempt on a President by our local Democrat Party is as disgraceful as it is unsurprising.



This is exactly the kind of rhetoric that contributes to a climate where these attacks continue to happen, and frankly, it’s why my staff and I take… pic.twitter.com/ZvpIVW0inx — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) April 26, 2026

And don't even get me started on the mainstream media... but if CNN's Jake Tapper is at all unusual, it's only because he's so high-profile.

Find someone who loves you as much as Jake Tapper loves the Charlottesville Fine People Hoax.



SPLC must have been so happy with Tapper's coverage. pic.twitter.com/z9JKVhIZGn — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 25, 2026

As I've written here for two years, there's no conspiracy required to produce a left-wing assassin like Tyler James Robinson or Ryan Routh. They just amp up the rhetorical pressure, 24/7/365, until somebody pops.

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Lee Harvey Oswald was a weird teen, easy to pull out of the crowd. He embraced "theoretical Marxism" in high school and soon after earned the name "Oswaldovich" from his fellow Marines. But he seems to have required renouncing his citizenship and a two-year stint in the Soviet Union to turn him into a lefty assassin.

If his manifesto is anything to go by, all Cole Thomas Allen had to do was watch CNN and read the New York Times.

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