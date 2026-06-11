Pentagon on Lockdown Amid ‘Hazmat’ Incident

A hazmat incident put the Pentagon on lockdown Thursday morning as officials said they are still searching for the source of the potentially deadly problem.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, who is also special adviser to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, released a brief June 11 statement on X. “The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance,” he announced.

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Parnell added somewhat vaguely, “The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”

Secretary of War Hegseth has not released any statement on the incident as of this writing. It is not clear how long the Pentagon will remain on lockdown. CNN is now claiming that the incident was a false alarm, but Parnell has not confirmed this.

Arlington County’s fire department released a statement as well:

ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident. pic.twitter.com/7qzOzbwh8W — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) June 11, 2026

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson reported, “The Pentagon is taking this threat seriously. [The inside source] expects the lockdown to last for the next few hours. They have found some material, and they are testing that material. There are some rumors about what it is.”

As the biggest office building in the world, the Pentagon employs some 27,000 military and civilian personnel. No doubt, officials will wish to be as thorough as possible before allowing those who work in the affected areas to return to their jobs.

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Related: Bessent: U.S. to Pay Attacked Allies From Iranian Accounts

This news comes as the Iran-U.S.-Israel-Hezbollah conflict once more broke into open warfare. After trying to overlook repeated ceasefire violations targeting civilians and military in Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the Strait of Hormuz, and other areas, President Donald Trump finally reached a tipping point on Tuesday after the Iranian regime had shot down an American Apache helicopter. American forces continued to strike key targets related to the military and economy of the Iranian regime on Wednesday.

This is relevant to the Pentagon lockdown because the Iranian regime recently put a €50 million price (about $58 million) on Donald Trump's head. We know that there are numerous Iranian assets in the United States attempting to sabotage our government and our military. Of course, the Pentagon has not yet clarified whether the hazmat incident was related to sabotage or merely an accident. Also, there is the possibility that this was a false alarm, as mentioned above.

In any case, while such an incident at the Pentagon would always be a serious concern, it is particularly disturbing right now as we are currently on a war footing against multiple terrorist entities. Such an incident puts a temporary halt to very important activities related to ongoing operations around the world.

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