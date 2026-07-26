Police Kill Attacker Who Targeted Berlin Pride Event

German police have saved their taxpayers a great deal of money by killing the (likely) Muslim terrorist who murdered at least one person and injured multiple more at a Berlin Pride event Saturday.

Advertisement

The BBC reported July 26 that police had shot and killed the suspect behind the vehicle attack on the parade. The suspect, Abdul Ballout, apparently rushed at police with a knife. The day before, Ballout at first used his van to drive into the crowd at the LGBTQ event and then went on a stabbing spree, leaving one woman dead and 29 people injured.

Ballout has German citizenship, but is of “Lebanese background,” according to the BBC. He had tried to join the Islamic State terror group and evidently had an ambition to die while committing jihad so he could go straight to Paradise. He illustrates the issue that so many of these Muslims who receive citizenship in their new countries and receive many freebies from the government still have so little gratitude that they want to kill the very people who have benefited them.

The German government has acknowledged that Ballout’s attack could inspire similar terrorist attacks. As a matter of fact, Islamic terrorists have used vehicular assaults and stabbings numerous times in the past not only in Germany but also across Europe and America. Oh, to live in a country where the citizens cannot own guns or criticize the national immigration policy.

Advertisement

I just covered newly published data indicating that almost half of the people in Germany’s prisons are foreign nationals. Considering this does not include migrants to whom authorities have given citizenship, the real number is actually probably much higher. Arab migrants are particularly likely to commit crimes in Germany. In other words, Muslim mass migration has been a catastrophe for Germany. Who could have predicted that one?

Guys, the details of the latest jihadist attack in Europe are psychotic.



Abdul Ballout was born in Berlin, but he left Germany for Lebanon.



Germany identified him as an Islamist threat, so they had him arrested in Lebanon and FLEW HIM BACK TO GERMANY to put him on trial for… pic.twitter.com/SBzh9W7Ix4 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 26, 2026

Related: Gunmen Kill Priest Who Baptized 175; Jihadis Abduct Pastor’s Family

Devout Jews and Christians believe that homosexuality is a perversion (see Genesis 19, Leviticus 18:22, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, and Romans 1:25-27, and 32). But Jews and Christians do not believe the solution to this moral problem is to assault or murder homosexuals. That is, however, the solution of devout Muslims, which is why multiple sharia-based dictatorships execute homosexuals in gruesome ways. This is also why the fact that the Berlin attacker is apparently a Muslim is not in the least surprising.

Advertisement

When the news of the Berlin attack first broke, my mother commented to me that many leftists in Germany and other countries would be shocked because they are in such denial about the hostility of Islam to homosexuality and transgender ideology. There is perhaps no greater irony than calling oneself a “queer for Palestine,” for instance, given that Hamas tortures and executes homosexuals in Gaza. But that is the suicidal idiocy of woke Westerners, who hate Jews and Christians, yet welcome Muslims who will be happy to rape and kill them.

For our VIP subscribers, look out for my deep dive into how Palestinians claiming ancient Israeli sites is anti-biblical and un-historical. If you are not a VIP, why not sign up to get exclusive content every day?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.