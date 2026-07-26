Tucker Carlson Has Gone Bat Poop Crazy, Wants Trump Tried for Treason

It's been coming for a while, but this week, the once-conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson has doubled down on a version of reality that would make Iran's mullahs blush. Carlson used an appearance on the East Meets West with Olga and Tara podcast to unload on a provision in the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act that would expand defense-technology cooperation between the United States and Israel. His verdict? Lawmakers who back the measure are acting against America's own interests, effectively merging our nations’ militaries.

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Carlson didn't stop at policy disagreement. He accused the Republican Party of handing the country's sovereignty to a foreign government, sparing only two members from his contempt.

"The Republican Party has decided that the interest of Israel is more important than the interest of the United States," Carlson said on the podcast. "There are a couple of exceptions Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, and they were driven out of the Republican Party. So it tells you what the priority is. The priority is serving Israel."

Coming from a man who has spent years cozying up to authoritarian regimes and excusing Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, that's rich. But consistency has never been Carlson's strong suit.

He then accused Israel's Mossad of feeding American policymakers fabricated intelligence for decades.

"Mossad has fed, repeatedly, disinformation lies to American policymakers over decades, including the lie that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction," Carlson said. "That fundamentally came from Israel. There's no dispute about that."

There's plenty of dispute about that, because it's false.

British intelligence, French intelligence, German intelligence, and Spanish intelligence all concluded Iraq likely possessed chemical and biological weapons and was in defiance of the United Nations.

ICYMI: Why Is National Review Pretending Barack Obama Was a Moderate?

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From there, Carlson's rhetoric went from conspiratorial to unhinged. He called the defense-technology partnership a "generational disaster" and framed it as proof Americans no longer control their own country.

"It's the definition of treason," Carlson said. "This is treason. This is acting against your own nation, on behalf of a foreign nation."

Then came the real bombshell. Carlson wants President Donald Trump and the Republicans who support the NDAA provision put on trial for it.

"The idea that the Republican Party would support merging U.S. and Israeli intelligence, IDF and Pentagon is so deranged that you have to root for treason trials, for Nurnberg trials at some point," Carlson said. "And the president could veto it; he won't because he's a slave to Israel."

Let's be honest here. Comparing a defense-cooperation bill to the crimes of Nazi Germany while demanding war-crimes-style tribunals against your own president isn't principled dissent. This is full-on loony talk here. He sounds no different than the socialist candidates running for Congress nationwide… and, let’s be honest, some Democrats in Congress today.

Carlson closed out his rant by accusing anyone who defends Israel of defending genocide.

"We're against genocide, we're against book burning, that's what we learned from the Nazi period," Carlson said. "And all of a sudden you wake up and we're like, 'No, no, genocide's totally fine, as long as Israel's doing it.' In fact, if you call it genocide, you're the bad person."

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Tucker Calson calls for Trump and all elected officials pushing for American-Israeli military merge via the NDAA to face Nuremberg-style treason charges.pic.twitter.com/iLAF5y6jTd — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 25, 2026

I don’t know what happened to Tucker. I remember being excited when he started his show on X, but now, he’s become indistinguishable from far-left crazies. Calling for treason trials against a sitting president over a defense bill is the sign of an absolute meltdown.

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