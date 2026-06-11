Bessent: U.S. to Pay Attacked Allies From Iranian Accounts

The U.S. Treasury has promised to pay allies who suffer from maritime terrorist attacks by the Iranian regime using money from Iranian accounts.

Even while the alleged ceasefire was dragging on, with the Iranian regime perpetually attacking traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and civilian targets in multiple countries, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was taking decisive action within his purview. And with the Iranian regime putting a €50 million price (about $58 million) on Donald Trump's head, it is important for the United States to strike back financially as well.

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On June 11, Bessent posted on X, “The Iranian regime will lose the zero-sum game it is playing. Any damage it inflicts on our allies in the Gulf will be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian Accounts. Any tolls paid to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority will be offset by funds extracted from their accounts. Every attack Iran launches will only deepen the economic and financial consequences it faces.”

Furthermore, he confirmed:

Through Economic Fury, the Treasury Department is disrupting the foreign procurement networks that support the Iranian military’s efforts to acquire weapons. Treasury has frozen the Iranian regime’s assets, severely disrupted its economy, and dismantled the Iranian war machine.… https://t.co/talrQorkB9 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 10, 2026

Bessent is frustrated with Democrats for holding up a reconciliation bill that would fund FISA. “FISA is a critical tool that allows Treasury to stop terrorists from utilizing the financial system to carry out attacks against the United States and continues to be a critical component of our national and economic security,” he explained on Thursday. “It is the most important tool we have to collect information on our adversaries, including Iran and Hamas. Congressional Democrats should stop playing politics with the safety and security of the American people.”

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Related: Over 100 UNRWA Jihad Staffers Helped Hamas on Oct. 7, Watchdog Reveals

Previously, Bessent sanctioned Hezbollah jihadis directly embedded within multiple branches of the Lebanese government (if you are wondering why the Lebanese government never dismantles Hezbollah, that’s partly why). Treasury also disrupted shadow banking networks and global trade that benefited the Iranian regime.

And back in January, Bessent sanctioned Iranian leaders who were responsible for the horrendous slaughter of 40,000 or more Persian freedom protestors within the country of Iran.

The newest Treasury announcement came just after the American military conducted retaliatory strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday on Iranian regime targets after the regime shot down an American Apache helicopter. Unsurprisingly, talks with the fundamentalist and fanatical Tehran regime have collapsed as the ayatollahs continue to bombard both civilian and military targets regularly while encouraging their terrorist proxies, the Houthis and Hezbollah, to do the same. Israel has been particularly hard hit.

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The conflict with Iran’s regime is just as much economic as military. Bessent understands that very well and is fighting persistently on the economic front.

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