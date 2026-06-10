Over 100 UNRWA Jihad Staffers Helped Hamas on Oct. 7, Watchdog Reveals

Over a hundred employees of the most infamous United Nations agency helped Hamas terrorists commit the heinous atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023.

While the Trump administration has already defunded UNRWA, we continue to fund and grant diplomatic immunities to the United Nations itself. The question is: why? What possible good has the UN ever accomplished in the world to set against all of the harm it does by promoting and employing terrorists and tyrants?

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The new report from the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General (USAID) on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) active participation in some of the most horrific atrocities of the modern era emphasizes how disastrous the UN is. After all, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to spread false accusations against Israel and defend both Lebanese and Gazan terrorists on a regular basis, just as he tried to justify Oct. 7. He is complicit.

USAID’s inspector general's office, which is separate from the almost extinct and infamously corrupt agency of the same name, shared its UNRWA findings with the Washington Free Beacon. The outlet reported that 101 “UNRWA school principals, teachers, security personnel, attendants, psychosocial counselors, and medical professionals” are also members of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades — the primary perpetrators of the Oct. 7 atrocities — or other terrorist factions.

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From the Free Beacon:

The latest staffers to be flagged at UNRWA—historically the primary major relief organization operating in Gaza—include a "deputy school principal serving as an al-Qassam deputy company commander in the Ain Gallout/5th infantry battalion," as well as a "deputy school principal serving as squad leader for the Khan Younis Brigade/2nd." Another teacher served as a "platoon commander of the Central Brigade/Al Quds 2nd Battalion," while a "math and computer teacher" was found to have "ties to an Al-Qassam intelligence squad." A third UNRWA instructor had "expertise as a sniper for Hamas," and a fourth served as a "Hamas soldier with orders to bring two anti-tank missiles to a prescribed location during the October 7 terror attacks." One other deputy UNRWA school principal served as a "platoon commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat battalion with communications responsibilities on October 7th."

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UN Watch’s Hillel Neuer has described UNRWA as “terror-infested,” and he is absolutely right. If you wonder why small children in Gaza talk about their aspirations to kill Jews, it is because their teachers have been drumming into their heads the supposed glories of terrorism from the time they could speak. Islam has always endorsed Jihad, and the conglomerate of Arabs who call themselves Palestinians make Jihad their consuming passion in life.

UNRWA Schools: What Are They Really Teaching?



This shocking clip from an UNRWA classroom exposes the truth:



A student openly declares his hatred for Jews, says he wants to become a martyr, and praises Hamas as “freedom fighters.”



This isn’t education.

This is indoctrination… pic.twitter.com/CUKfYe5vRX — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) March 25, 2026

October 7 was the deadliest single day for Jews since the Holocaust. Radical Islamic Hamas terrorists burned alive and/or beheaded babies, gunned down whole families, raped to death women, and kidnapped civilians of all ages. The atrocities were so horrific that about 50 survivors of the music festival where Hamas murdered over 360 people committed suicide within the first seven months afterward.

Eli Sharabi was abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct. 7, 2023.

His wife and daughters were murdered by Palestinian Hamas.

His brother, also abducted by Palestinian Hamas was murdered in Gaza.



Speaking of the horrors of his captivity and his mistreatment, he explains that despite… pic.twitter.com/vtY0upS6QD — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 30, 2025

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report documenting the widespread use of sexual torture both on and after Oct. 7, against victims of all ages and both sexes. When it came to the Israeli hostages, Palestinians’ sexual torture sometimes went on for months.

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UNRWA is quite literally a terrorist group. It is composed of the same evil psychopaths who tried to commit a second Holocaust.

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