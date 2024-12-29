Human Rights Lawyer: Jews’ ‘Darkest Hour Since the Holocaust’

This Hanukkah, Jews not only in the Middle East but also in Europe and North America cannot light their menorahs and travel in peace and security. Between genocidal Muslims and anti-Israel wokies, the world has become unsafe for Jews within living memory of the Holocaust.

“Today is the darkest hour for Jews since the Holocaust,” human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer told the Austrian Parliament in September. Israelis have been under near-constant attack since the heinous Hamas massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, but antisemitic hate has become a global tidal wave. “In Europe, where I live, Jews are afraid to show their names,” Neuer exclaimed. That is still true. A Holocaust survivor was just murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in Israel, American campuses are overrun with pro-Hamas activists, and Amsterdam was recently the scene of horrifying “pogroms.” Yet Western leaders continue to fund Gaza and criticize Israel for fighting jihadis. Neuer particularly called out the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas United Nations, whose UNRWA continues to spread Hamas propaganda against Israel.

Agreed! Now here are 193 of your own UNRWA “aid workers” inciting hate and Jihadi murder: https://t.co/O2wDSy05T8 Can you please set an example by reporting their hate first, and supporting their victims? https://t.co/TWyWok27Jf — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 27, 2024

He explained what he meant: “If they’re taking a taxi and they’re going to a synagogue or a Jewish center, they give a different address, so the driver won’t know that they’re going to a Jewish institution. They consider removing the Mezuzah [Hebrew scroll] from their doorposts.” There is good reason to fear violence, both in Europe and in the Americas, especially as an increasing number of Jew-hating Muslim migrants flood these continents:

Terrorist attacks have been attempted against synagogues and other institutions in France, Germany, and other countries in Europe, and in the country where I grew up in, Canada, considered by many to be perhaps the most peaceful country in the world, including for Jews. The synagogue where I grew up in Montreal, was shot at. The Jewish school where my brothers attended, a few blocks from my home was shot at in the middle of the night. I’m talking about just in the past several months. A week later, the shooters came back and shot again at the same Jewish school. Numerous, dozens of other attacks against synagogues and Jewish community centers across Canada. This is the reality that we’re facing.

Neuer particularly called out the United Nations (UN), which has failed to uphold its touted Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted “in response to barbarous acts” that shocked the world. In fact, UN employees participated in the Oct. 7 massacre!

Today is the darkest hour for Jews since the Holocaust: My keynote address in the Austrian Parliament, at the international conference of lawmakers to combat antisemitism. (Sept. 11, 2024)



“Mr. President, Honorable Speakers of Parliament from Belgium, Canada, and Israel, Members… pic.twitter.com/EMJYPw8gAP — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 29, 2024

On Oct. 7, 2023, “Hamas sent an army of thousands of terrorists to invade Israel to massacre Jews. They broke into more than a dozen residential communities, slaughtering entire families, committing horrific and sadistic acts. They slaughtered hundreds of young people at a music festival. In total, Hamas on that day murdered well over a thousand Jews,” Neuer said, describing the worst day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

Yet the UN failed “to denounce [these] barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind”; instead, “despite some occasional cursory condemnations of Hamas, the vast majority of statements issuing from United Nations bodies and officials have been pointing the finger instead at Israel.” Lies, misrepresentations, and omissions are all used to do this. The UN violates its own Charter, which grants equal rights to all nations. “Last year, there was 1 resolution on the Islamic regime in Iran, 1 resolution on Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, 1 resolution on North Korea — and 15 resolutions against Israel.” There were no resolutions on genocidal Communist China, or on multiple other dictatorships. Indeed, the UN Human Rights Council includes and promotes Chinese, Iranian, and Qatari representatives. The UN General Assembly has never even condemned Hamas.

Neuer critiqued the Austrian high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, who said “fighting antisemitism is very personal to him, and yet, his office helps promote some of the most demonizing language against the Jewish state.” He even falsely accused Israel of apartheid, Neuer stated. Turk learned nothing from Nazi atrocities. Yet Turk would not blame Hamas by name when it murdered six hostages.

Like the UN, the World Health Organization has “targeted Israel,” Neuer added. WHO head Dr. Tedros “has posted numerous statements falsely implying that Israel targets hospitals. He fails to say that, in truth, it is Hamas who has a strategy to embed itself inside hospitals, homes and schools… to use Gaza civilians as human shields.” The UN and WHO promote dictatorships while attacking democratic Israel. The resolutions on Israel are “more than on Iran, Syria and North Korea put together.”

Neuer bashed terror-infested UNRWA, which educates some 90% of Palestinians, and which received $400 million from the U.S. alone last year, and millions more from other Western nations. Yet “UNRWA teachers, school principals and other staff regularly call to murder Jews. They create teaching materials that glorify terrorism, encourage martyrdom, demonize Israelis, and incite antisemitism.” UNRWA staff celebrated or assisted with Oct. 7, even calling one murderous jihadi a “hero.” UN Secretary-General Guterres blamed Israel for supposedly provoking the slaughter. Yet nations that fund UNRWA claim the agency has only a few bad apples. Neuer challenged that:

A year or two ago, we published a report mentioning UNRWA teacher Riyadh Nimr, who had celebrated a massacre of Jews in a synagogue. Last year, under pressure from the U.S., UNRWA suspended this UNRWA teacher. Thousands of UNRWA staff protested. In his defense, they shut down one of the refugee camps… The head of the Gaza UNRWA Teachers union for years was Suhail al-Hindi. He’s now retired, but collecting a pension that we’re paying for. Suhail al-Hindi is a member of the Hamas politburo, the head of the Gaza Teachers Union of UNRWA… When, under pressure, he was suspended, some ten years ago, all 8000 Gaza UNRWA teachers protested in his defense. They shut down all UNRWA schools for three months, putting 220,000 Gaza students out of commission… The current head of the UNRWA Teachers Union, responsible for 39,000 UNRWA students is Fathi al-Sharif… He has for the past decade been celebrating Hamas attacks, celebrating Hamas leaders like Sheikh Hassan Youssef. When he has a family celebration the people sitting in the front row are the leaders of Hamas including Ali Baraka, who was just named one of the six criminals named in the U.S. indictment by the Department of Justice.

Neuer also exposed “UNRWA’s Terrorgram,” a pro-terror Telegram chat group of 3000 UNRWA teachers. “UNRWA is rotten to the core,” Neuer added.

He urged that nations defund the UNRWA and that the UN’s Francesca Albanese be held to account for her continual antisemitism, promotion of Hamas propaganda, and belittling of the Holocaust and terrorist violence. Israel is not a “racist and genocidal state”; rather, the racist, genocidal individuals are Islamic terrorists and their backers.

The UN “incentivize[s] Hamas to continue its strategy of using Palestinians as human shields,” Neuer concluded. All Western leaders who thus pathologically promote Islamic terror by propping up UNRWA and jihad-loving Gazans are complicit in their murderous crimes.