Palestinian Terrorist Stabs Holocaust Survivor to Death

Ludmila Lipovsky survived the Nazi Holocaust, only to fall victim to a Palestinian terrorist. Muslims and Nazis were allied during WWII, and Islamic jihadis continue to try and launch a second Holocaust against Israelis and all Jews.

Advertisement

The conglomeration of Arabs now calling themselves “Palestinian” had not yet started claiming that title when Hitler set out to exterminate Jews, but one thing was the same as today: the Muslim Arabs were enthusiastically in favor of killing Jews and enforcing Muslim control of the land of Israel that God gave to the Jewish people millennia ago (Genesis 17:8). Now the neo-Nazi jihadis in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria (the latter areas are wrongly labeled the “West Bank” by Arabs) are carrying on the heinous and murderous campaign of the Nazis.

Lipovsky, an octogenarian murdered outside her assisted living facility, is sadly the latest casualty in a war that has taken the lives of hundreds of Israelis. It is particularly saddening that she was murdered during Hanukkah, the Jewish feast that commemorates the Old Testament victory of the Maccabees over pagan invaders and the cleansing of the Temple (on the site of which now sacrilegiously stands a Muslim mosque). May God grant victory to Israel and justice for Lipovsky as He did thousands of years ago to the Maccabees, both the martyrs and the survivors.

Lipovsky “went out and waited for her daughter to take her to the doctor and the terrorist started stabbing her, five or six times. She has been a resident of the nursing home here for many years. I heard screams, I went out and saw her lying on the floor,” a staffer at the assisted living facility said, according to The Times of Israel. The terrorist who killed her, Ibrahim Shalhoub, had previously been a Shin Bet informant who helped expose terrorist networks in the Judea and Samaria region. He was brought to Israel after his cover was blown and unfortunately seems to have decided to take the path of the terrorists he had previously exposed.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: This Hanukkah, Pray for IDF Soldiers and Israeli Hostages

The victim, Ludmila Lipovsky, a Holocaust survivor, had just left her assisted living complex and was waiting for a ride to a doctor’s appointment at the time of the attack, Hebrew-language media reports said… Since October 7, 43 people, including Israeli security personnel, have been killed in terror attacks in Israel and the [so-called] West Bank. Another six members of the security forces were killed in clashes with terror operatives in the [so-called] West Bank.

Islam’s sacred texts explicitly endorse the killing of non-Muslims and particularly of Jews, so it is not surprising that devout Muslims still hate and kill Jews (and Christians) now as they always have since their evil religion was invented in the seventh century. What is horrifying and shocking is that so much of the West did not learn the lesson of the Holocaust and has consistently undermined Israel and sided with the various Islamic terrorist groups trying to wipe Israel off the map.

UNRWA 🇺🇳 students:



“Stabbing Jews brings dignity to the Palestinians. We have to stab the Jews. They teach us that Jews are terrorists. I am ready to stab a jew and drive a car over them. I am ready to join ISIS” pic.twitter.com/Ew8FWqDqjY — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) October 28, 2024

Advertisement

Israeli civilians have been regularly fired upon and attacked by Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorists since this war began with the genocidal Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, which was the worst day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. Lipovsky lived through the Holocaust but not the Oct. 7 war. Hamas and the overwhelming majority of Gazans who support jihad want to exterminate Jews as surely as Adolf Hitler did. Lipovsky is a victim of bloodthirsty antisemitism. May her memory be a blessing.