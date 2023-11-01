Hamas Official: We Will Repeat the October 7 Atrocities Again and Again

"Israel is a country that has no place in our land," Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told the Middle East's LBC International news network on Tuesday. "We must remove that country."

"It constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation and must be finished." Hamad added, completely unnecessarily after the attacks on Israeli civilians we all witnessed on the weekend of October 7, "We are not ashamed to say this, with full force."

Selections from LBC's interview with Hamad were translated and posted by the Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). I've been relying on their good work since shortly after 9/11/2001.

Here's the clip.

"We will do this again and again," Hamad said of the October terror invasion when Hamas murdered 1,400 Israeli civilians. "The Al-Aqsa flood is just the first time and there will be a second, a third, a fourth because we have the resolve and the capabilities to fight."

For now, anyway. The news from Gaza this week is that the IDF is being methodical in its destruction of Hamas both above and below ground.

Hamad implicitly recognized that point. "Will we have to pay a price?" he rhetorically asked. "Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs."

It wasn't clear from the clip MEMRI posted, but I presume that Hamad was speaking from the relative safety of Doha or Beirut. The skill and determination of Israel's Mossad is why Hamad's safety is only relative. It might take weeks, months, or years, but there is no doubt in my mind that Israeli intelligence officers will eliminate every Hamas official — whether they're hiding out in a well-stocked tunnel dug below a Gaza residential apartment building or enjoying the good life in a Qatar luxury suite.

Try asking the ghost of Adolph Eichmann about that, Mr. Hamad. The notorious Nazi SS officer was kidnapped from Argentina by Israeli agents 15 years after World War II was won, given a fair trial, then hanged by the neck until dead.

SS-Obersturmbannführer Eichmann, for those who don't know, helped organize the 1942 Wannsee Conference where Nazi officials planned for the extermination of Europe's Jews. They managed to murder around half of them — something like six million souls — in various death camps before the end of the war. Hanging was better than Eichmann deserved, but then the Israelis aren't genocidal barbarians.

It's easy to imagine Hamad taking part in something similar to Wannsee after seeing this next exchange, which is both telling and chilling.

"The occupation must come to an end," Hamad insisted.

"Occupation where? In the Gaza strip?" the anchor asked.

"No, I am talking about all the Palestinian lands."

"Does that mean the annihilation of Israel?"

Hamad's answer followed without hesitation. "Yes. Of course."

"Nobody should blame us for the things we do."

The cute part was when Hamad said, "We did not want to harm civilians [on October 7] but there were complications on the ground." Cute, that is, if you like your terrorist apologists to turn all squishy for the TV cameras, trying to convince soft Westerners that when they say they want to destroy Israel and drive out all the Jews, they only want to murder most of them and maybe not all of them.

"There was a party in the area with [a civilian] population... it was a large area, across 40 kilometers," and these things happen, you know, when disciplined, well-trained soldiers stumble across a rave and then accidentally murder, rape, and kidnap a bunch of young dancers before uploading videos of the atrocities to the victims' own social media accounts.

I had a cold kind of respect for Hamad when he was at least being honest about Hamas's genocidal intentions and murderous methods. To watch him make lame excuses like a seven-year-old was just pathetic.

Carthago delenda est, Rome's Cato the Elder said before the Third Punic War — "Carthage must be destroyed." The Second Punic War had nearly ended Rome. After the Hamas Terror Invasion on October 7, it is Hamas that must be destroyed — and high-ranking officials like Ghazi Hamad, wherever they might be found.