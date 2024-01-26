UN Workers Sacked for Allegedly Helping Hamas With Its Oct 7 Attack on Israel

Antisemitism at the United Nations? Who knew? Everyone.

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), released a statement Friday detailing disturbing news that as many as 12 UNRWA workers may have helped facilitate Hamas' brutal October 7 attack on Israel.

FACT-O-RAMA! UNRWA is the leading provider of financial aid, relief, food, water, housing, and educational materials to Palestinian refugees. It was established in 1949. Almost all of its funding comes from UN member countries.

It wasn't immediately clear what the 12 UN associates did to help Gaza. Israel launched the accusations.

The Israeli Authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on 7 October. To protect the Agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay. Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution. UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks of 7 October and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages and their safe return to their families. These shocking allegations come as more than 2 million people in Gaza depend on lifesaving assistance that the Agency has been providing since the war began. Anyone who betrays the fundamental values of the United Nations also betrays those whom we serve in Gaza, across the region and elsewhere around the world

The U.S. State Department released a statement declaring a brief pause in the U.S.'s funding of UNRWA. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a "thorough and swift" investigation into who was involved and what assistance may have taken place.

UNRWA appears to be something of a beehive of Jewish hatred as well as corruption. Ditto the UN.

The United Nations General Assembly, which has no legal or binding power on the international stage, voted against a resolution amendment in October that would have definitively condemned Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack and called for the release of all prisoners snatched by Hamas jihadists. The vote garnered 88 "yes" and 55 "no" votes, with 23 abstentions, leaving it shy of the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

FACT-O-RAMA! Germany's Bild newspaper reported that a UNRWA teacher in Aleppo, Syria posted a picture on Facebook of Hitler sleeping which read, "He should finally wake up, there are still people to be burned." Like the U.S., Germany is a donor to the antisemitic UNRWA.

UNRWA has been busted for issuing anti-Israel and antisemitic educational material to Gaza in the past, including maps that exclude Israel and children's textbooks that "glorify terrorism, encourage martyrdom, demonize Israelis and incite antisemitism," according to the non-governmental organization (NGO) watchdog group UN Watch.

Another piece of "educational" material included a classroom exercise that designated a Jewish bus attacked by Palestinian arsonists as a "barbecue."

REMINDER-O-RAMA! The United States donates mad stacks to UNRWA.

An internal United Nations audit declared that UNRWA is full of "misappropriation, graft, and corruption," meaning that taxpayer dollars donated to UNRWA are likely lining the pockets of antisemites who work for the organization.

In 2018, then-President Trump ended U.S. funding of UNRWA based on its history of hatred and corruption. Biden reinstituted the payments and has thus far sent more than $730 million in taxpayer money to UNRWA since 2021.