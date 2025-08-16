Hillary Said She’d Nominate Trump for a Nobel — His Response Was Classic

As PJ Media previously reported, Hillary Clinton floated the idea of nominating Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. On Jessica Tarlov’s podcast, released on Friday, the former Secretary of State and two-time failed presidential candidate said that if Trump can forge “a fair peace” to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, one that doesn’t force Kyiv to hand over land to Moscow, she’d personally put his name forward for the highest prize in global diplomacy. Let that sink in for a moment.

I confirmed it myself and even listened to the podcast so you won’t have to.

You're welcome.

Clinton, to be fair, wasn’t exactly showering him in accolades. She framed her position carefully, warning that any peace built on capitulation to Putin would hand America a “terrible, terrible precedent” and embolden Moscow’s aggression. “If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” she said, making clear she’d back him only if the deal didn’t sell Ukraine short.

Still, for Hillary—a card-carrying member of the “resistance”—to even suggest Trump might deserve such recognition is something no one saw coming.

Trump, naturally, didn’t miss a beat. Before sitting down with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, he had an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, who told him about Hillary’s comments.

“In fact, did you see that Hillary Clinton yesterday said that if you got this deal done and not capitulate to Putin, that she would nominate you for the Nobel Peace Prize?” Baier asked.

A clip of Clinton was then played, where she remarked, “If President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Trump, with a smile, responded, “Well, uh, that was very nice. I may have to start liking her again.”

.@BretBaier: Hillary Clinton says if you can get a peace deal, she'll nominate you for the Nobel Peace Prize...@POTUS: "I may have to start liking her again." 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/B91ZXJGqfc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 15, 2025

Trump's meeting with Putin stretched on for three and a half hours, behind closed doors, no leaks, no photo ops beyond the handshake. When the two men emerged together just before 3 p.m., their comments were restrained but positive. Trump described the talks as “very productive” and “very successful,” noting many points were agreed to with “a few that are left.”

Putin, strikingly, mirrored the language, calling the meeting a “success.” No ceasefire announcements, no concrete maps redrawn—just the careful signals of two leaders framing the outcome as progress. The details of what they agreed to aren’t yet known, so we’ll see what happens.

And so here we are: Hillary Clinton, of all people, dangling the prospect of Trump as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, an image that would make the Beltway establishment choke on its cocktail shrimp

Personally, I only think she said what she did because she doesn’t think Trump can accomplish that. I mean, come on, he’s the reason she never will be president, despite the fact that she colluded with the Obama administration to frame him for colluding with Russia. Still, after years of mocking Trump as a danger to democracy, she’s now openly admitting he could succeed where others have failed.

So I guess that’s progress. Or maybe she’s just trying to be somewhat laudatory because she and her husband-in-name-only Bill have been subpoenaed in the Epstein investigation.

