BREAKING: Trump and Putin Speak to the Press After 3-Hour Meeting

Sarah Anderson | 7:35 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a historic trip to the United States on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump in Alaska. The two men met, shook hands, and took pictures on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.  

One of the most notable parts of the greeting was the fact that Trump had military jets, including a B-2 bomber, fly over Putin. 

The two world leaders also drove past a line-up of military jets and helicopters.   

After the hoopla, the two men had a meeting that lasted approximately three hours, and then held a brief press conference together. 

Putin spoke first and, after rambling on a bit, said that the talks were productive, that the "security of Ukraine should be ensured," and that he hopes the "agreement that we've reached" will bring that closer. 

He also praised his relationship with Trump and agreed with one of the president's talking points that if Trump had been president instead of Joe Biden, his war with Ukraine wouldn't have happened. 

Trump said the two had a "very productive" meeting and made some headway and "great progress."  The president also said "many points were agreed to" and "there are just a very few that are left... but we have a very good chance of getting there."   

The president emphasized that there is "no deal until there is a deal" and said his next steps are to call Volodymyr Zelensky and various other NATO leaders. He also implied that there would be a second meeting soon. Putin then suggested they do it in Moscow, to which the president hesitated and said he might get some heat for that.   

They didn't take any questions from the press, and ultimately, we didn't really get any details about what may or may not have happened during the meeting.

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

