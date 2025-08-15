BREAKING: Trump and Putin Speak to the Press After 3-Hour Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a historic trip to the United States on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump in Alaska. The two men met, shook hands, and took pictures on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

🚨 NOW — President Trump greets Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf in Anchorage, AK.



The two leaders shake hands for the first time since 2019.



The two leaders shake hands for the first time since 2019.

The anticipation is PALPABLE.

One of the most notable parts of the greeting was the fact that Trump had military jets, including a B-2 bomber, fly over Putin.

Trump just flew a B-2 stealth bomber over Putin’s head…



Trump just flew a B-2 stealth bomber over Putin's head…

Absolutely incredible.

The two world leaders also drove past a line-up of military jets and helicopters.

🔥 THIS is how you negotiate.



Trump forced Putin and his motorcade to drive past a HUGE lineup of F-22s and attack helicopters on his way to the meeting…



… Immediately after buzzing Putin’s head with a B-2 Stealth Bomber



It’s pretty obvious who’s in the power position 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0SF8sqDXQr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2025

After the hoopla, the two men had a meeting that lasted approximately three hours, and then held a brief press conference together.

Putin spoke first and, after rambling on a bit, said that the talks were productive, that the "security of Ukraine should be ensured," and that he hopes the "agreement that we've reached" will bring that closer.

Putin: The security of Ukraine should be ensured.. I would like to hope that the agreement that we've reached together will help us bring closer that goal and will pave the path to peace in Ukraine.

He also praised his relationship with Trump and agreed with one of the president's talking points that if Trump had been president instead of Joe Biden, his war with Ukraine wouldn't have happened.

🚨 WOW! Vladimir Putin is making Democrats FURIOUS after saying: "When President Trump says if he was the president back then, there would be no war...it would indeed be SO. I can confirm that."

Trump said the two had a "very productive" meeting and made some headway and "great progress." The president also said "many points were agreed to" and "there are just a very few that are left... but we have a very good chance of getting there."

Trump: "We had an extremely productive meeting. Many points were agreed to, and there are just a very few that are left... we have a very good chance of getting there."

The president emphasized that there is "no deal until there is a deal" and said his next steps are to call Volodymyr Zelensky and various other NATO leaders. He also implied that there would be a second meeting soon. Putin then suggested they do it in Moscow, to which the president hesitated and said he might get some heat for that.

🚨 BREAKING: Putin invites President Trump to MOSCOW in very interesting fashion... 👀



TRUMP: "I'd like to thank you...and probably see you again very soon. Thank you very much Vladimir."



PUTIN: "Next time - in Moscow."



TRUMP: "Oooh, that's an interesting one. I don't know,… pic.twitter.com/WPnBObUZWt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2025

They didn't take any questions from the press, and ultimately, we didn't really get any details about what may or may not have happened during the meeting.

