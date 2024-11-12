Amsterdam ‘Pogroms’ Continue, Rioters Chant ‘Cancer Jews’

The horrific violence against Jews in Amsterdam continues, as pro-Hamas radicals chant anti-Semitic slogans, throw fireworks, and riot.

Soon after Muslim migrant gangs were reported and filmed going on “Jew hunts” in the Dutch capital, new riots broke out. The pro-Hamas, pro-jihad rioters continue to cause major disturbance and put Israelis and all Jewish people at serious risk.

Advertisement

The initial violence began after men injured more than two dozen Israeli fans after an Ajax—Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer match last week. Within living memory of the Holocaust and Anne Frank, Amsterdam — once the scene of anti-Jewish genocidal roundups by Nazis — is again becoming too dangerous for Jews.

Breitbart reported on Nov. 11:

Chaos continued in the Dutch capital on Monday as riots erupted in the borough of Nieuw-West. Videos on social media showed young men waving Palestine flags and others shouting, “Cancer Jews!” Broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting reported that the youth rioters pelted cars and a bus with rocks and heavy fireworks. They also set fire to a tram in the area. During the violent outburst, chants of “Free Palestine” could be heard…The Times of Israel reported that there have been suggestions online that the perpetrators were “Arab and North African gangs,” but this has yet to be verified.

Authorities did issue an emergency decree preventing a planned anti-Israel protest over the weekend, Breitbart noted, but apparently the violence is still not yet under control. At least five people were arrested on Monday for attacking Israelis. The Amsterdam police have not confirmed what ethnicity or religious affiliation said criminals are.

Advertisement

Read Also: 35 Years Since the Berlin Wall Fell

What you are seeing in Amsterdam tonight is a pogrom. Imported islamic thugs are hunting Jews in the streets.



It's not 1934, it's 2024.



Europe opened its doors to the dregs of the world and allowed this to happen.



https://t.co/EB8GQRphnL — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024

Related: Pogrom in the Netherlands: Muslim Mobs Hunt Down Jews in Amsterdam

The shocking attacks on Israelis in Amsterdam were reportedly “premeditated” and organized online via pro-Hamas group chats, according to Breitbart. Taxi drivers — which might include quite a few Muslim migrants — reportedly helped the attackers obtain the locations of Israeli soccer fans.

🚨 BREAKING: The Islamists who were behind the Amsterdam pogrom where they hunted down Jews, are out on the streets rioting again tonight.



They're blocking streets in Amsterdam, smashing windows, and shouting: "Cancer Jews."



The Netherlands is finished. Europe is done. pic.twitter.com/VZ5XwkvPW1 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) November 11, 2024

Islamic sacred texts endorse and encourage the killing of Jews. Westerners will have to come to grips with that. These are not “refugees” seeking to integrate with Western culture. They want to turn the West into an Islamic sharia nightmare. As Robert Spencer wrote, “This uninformed naivete is endangering people, as the events in Amsterdam show yet again. Because this willful ignorance is near ubiquitous, however, what just happened in Amsterdam will be repeated all over the West many, many times in the months and years to come.”