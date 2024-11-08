Pogrom in the Netherlands: Muslim Mobs Hunt Down Jews in Amsterdam

At least ten people are injured and three others, ominously, are missing in Amsterdam Friday after rampaging mobs of Muslim migrants hunted down and beat Jews on the street after a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam. The establishment media initially cast this as a case of violence among soccer hooligans. The New York Times’ headline was “Violence Tied to Soccer Game Prompts Dozens of Arrests in Amsterdam.” But it was something much worse than that.

After being called out for the inaccurate and misleading nature of its coverage, the Times changed its headline to “Israeli Soccer Fans Injured in Attacks Linked to Antisemitism in Amsterdam.” That was better, but it still didn’t capture the full horror of the incident, which got so bad that Israel sent rescue planes for Israeli citizens in Amsterdam.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders had a more accurate assessment: “A pogrom in the streets of #Amsterdam,” Wilders said. “We have become the Gaza of Europe.” The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, “The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked. Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

That was going to be a tall order, as the attackers were Muslim migrants whom the Dutch government, like governments all over Europe, have welcomed in large numbers in recent years. Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported, and later removed from its report without explanation, that “at least ten Israelis were reportedly injured by the Muslim attackers and their helpers, and three were missing. Police later said five people were treated at hospitals.”

Even with JNS’ editing job, however, it was clear who the attackers were. Geert Wilders noted that they were “Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews.” The New York Post reported that “Israeli soccer fans were ambushed and brutally assaulted in Amsterdam overnight Thursday by gangs of anti-Israel thugs shouting ‘Free Palestine.’”

The Post added that video showed “one assailant who screamed ‘Free Palestine’ as a victim cowered in fear.” The video exists because, as the Israeli Embassy to the United States pointed out, “The mob who targeted these innocent Israelis has proudly shared their violent acts on social media,” which jihadis the world over have done in the recent past. “More disturbing video,” says the Post, “shows a victim surrounded by several people, including one that appears to be holding a Palestinian flag, as a preparator [sic] kicked him to the ground. A separate assault shows a victim lying on the ground as he is kicked repeatedly. A car also barreled into a victim, causing the man to flip over the hood of the vehicle.”

The embassy said that “the days of chasing Jews down European city streets should remain in the dark annals of history,” but obviously those days are here again. JNS reported that “the Israeli National Security Council stated in Hebrew that Israelis in Amsterdam should remain in their hotel rooms and avoid the street, refrain from wearing visible Jewish or Israeli symbols and notify Dutch police and the Israeli mission about any threat or attack. The council also advised Israelis to return to home, with more planes expected.”

Canadian politician Melissa Lantsman wrote: “The scenes from the streets of Amsterdam tonight are absolutely horrific. This is what ‘globalize the intifada’ looks like.” Yes.

Dutch authorities welcomed these migrants without giving a moment’s thought to what the implications of doing so might be for the cohesion and peace of their own society. Although hardly anyone is aware that it even exists and few among those wish to discuss it, Islamic antisemitism is deeply rooted in the Qur’an, which designates the Jews as the worst enemies of the Muslims (5:82), says that they are under the curse of Allah (2:88-9; 9:30), states that Allah transformed them into apes and pigs for their disobedience (2:63-6; 5:59-60; 7:166); and calls upon Muslims to make war against and subjugate them (9:29).

Obviously not all Muslims read the Qur’an and act exactly as it directs, any more than all Christians do with the Bible. Some do, however, and no government in Europe or North America has ever pondered the question of what it might mean for their countries to bring in large numbers of people who believe this way. Not only is this Jew-hatred in the Qur’an, but as The History of Jihad demonstrates, Muslim countries have behaved with singular hostility to Jews, contrary to the fond wishful thinking and mythmaking of modern-day multiculturalist professors, throughout the history of Islam.

Yet most Westerners, in the Netherlands and elsewhere, have been convinced by this point that any critical word about the Qur’an or Islam in general is “Islamophobic” and evidence of some irrational prejudice. Many Europeans and Americans pride themselves on rejecting such “bigotry” despite having never cracked open a Qur’an or learning even the basics of Islamic theology. This uninformed naivete is endangering people, as the events in Amsterdam show yet again. Because this willful ignorance is near ubiquitous, however, what just happened in Amsterdam will be repeated all over the West many, many times in the months and years to come.