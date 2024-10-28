Kamala Harris’ Chicago: Man Screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ Opens Fire on a Jewish Man

Even for Chicago, the video is chilling.

It’s a front-porch Ring camera video that epitomizes what the left has done to America in the first two and a half decades of the twenty-first century. The video shows a beautiful day in suburban Chicago, and the camera shows a leafy street in early fall. No one is on the street, and from the looks of the scene, it could end up being a video of a couple of young lovers walking along and enjoying the day, or someone pushing a baby carriage.

Advertisement

Instead, shots almost immediately ring out, and an ambulance turns on its siren as it races by. A dog begins a series of short, wary barks, and then we catch glimpses of another man behind a tree, with a dog on a leash. Someone inside the house, which is displaying a combined Israel/U.S. flag, asks him if he wants to come in; he declines, and disappears from view down the street.

Shortly thereafter, another man emerges, apparently from the shrubbery between the house where all this is being captured on video and the residence to the immediate left. He fires a single shot, screams “Allahu akbar,” and then hurries back into what seems to be his hiding place. Then almost immediately he emerges again and runs out of view. We hear a police officer shouting something that sounds like “Move back,” and then there is a barrage of gunfire.

🚨BREAKING🚨



A 39 yo Jewish man was shot and critically injured in BROAD DAYLIGHT while on his way to synagogue in a Jewish suburb of Chicago this past weekend.



The 23 yo gunman, who has yet to be identified, was reportedly heard on a ring camera screaming “Allahu Akbar” (See… pic.twitter.com/WsnJlZXSW6 — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 27, 2024

NBC Chicago reported that “a man has been charged in connection with a shooting involving a Chicago police officers that occurred on the North Side Saturday. On Monday, police charged 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi with multiple felonies including attempted murder.” Abdallahi was “accused of shooting a 39-year-old in the 2600 block of West Farwell and also shooting at officers and paramedics who responded to that scene in the city’s West Rogers Park neighborhood.”

Advertisement

CBS Chicago reported Saturday that Abdallahi doesn’t appear to have a chosen his victim at random: “Jewish residents in a North Side neighborhood said they fear the shooting that preceded a shootout with police on Saturday may have been a hate crime.” One resident of the area where the shooting took place said that the victim was an Orthodox Jew, adding: "A Jewish guy walking to synagogue, Saturday morning, Sabbath morning, it just, it doesn't make sense."

The area man also said that there was many Orthodox Jews lived in the area, and that he also, like the victim, was walking to the local synagogue when his sister came rushing up to him with terrible news: “A Jewish guy was shot! A Jewish guy was shot!” The man recounted that this was “at 9:30 in the morning walking to synagogue, and right away I'm like, 'Are the kids safe?'"

He was sure that it was a targeted shooting: "Why didn't the shooter walk to other people? It seemed like he waited. [He didn't say], 'Give me your money' or anything. He just went up and started shooting at this Jewish guy."

Police said that the victim’s walk to the synagogue was interrupted when Abdallahi jumped out at him and “shot him in the shoulder. About 20 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, police said the same suspect came out of an alley and opened fire on both officers and paramedics and hit an ambulance.”

Advertisement

NBC Chicago added: “According to the Jewish United Fund, police said during a meeting with the group Monday that Abdallahi shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ while firing at officers, leading some to believe the attack may have been motivated by hate.” That’s a reasonable thing to surmise, as the scream of “Allahu akbar” is not actually a matter of dispute: it’s captured quite distinctly on the video.

Related: Arizona Teen Plotted Massacre at Phoenix Pride Parade. Here’s Why You Haven’t Heard About It.

Although establishment media sources routinely translate it as “God is great,” “Allahu akbar” actually means “Allah is greater,” that is, greater than your god. It’s a declaration of the superiority and victory of Islam, which is why jihadis often utter this cry while in the act of doing violence to non-Muslims. The fact that Allah has delivered the unbelievers into the hands of the Muslims is a sign of Islam’s victory.

That victory is being declared in Chicago, Illinois, in late Oct. 2024 because of the policies of Old Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, not just in erasing the border and letting in millions of unvetted migrants, but in turning a blind eye to the reality of Islamic jihad, and stigmatizing as “Islamophobia” any effort to deal with it realistically. That has given us a country in which Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi can open fire on a random Jewish man on his way to synagogue. There will be many more such incidents.