The On-Camera Arrest of a Rhode Island Prosecutor Serves As a Stark Reminder: No One Is Above the Law

Why do some people think they can get away with anything?

The law is the law is the law. If you break the law, you have to answer for it. That’s how it works. You can’t brush it aside and ask officers to do what you wish to continue breaking the rules. That’s ridiculous.

But that’s exactly what Rhode Island Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan attempted to do last Thursday evening.

Police were called to the Clarke Cooke House restaurant in Rhode Island, with calls about an “unwanted party” creating a commotion. Apparently, the owner had called for Flanagan and her party to leave, and they refused.

But that’s not the end of the story. When the police showed up, Flanagan and her accomplice created even more chaos for the police.

You can actually watch all the bodycam footage here. But if you need a breakdown of everything went wrong, I can break it down here.

The officer told Flanagan and her friend, “They want you to leave. Let’s just leave.” They were absolutely professional in doing so, not screaming or shoving by any means.

And how did Flanagan react? “We’re not trespassing. You haven’t notified us that we’re trespassing.”

You’re kidding me, right? Devon, the owner told you. Several times. They don’t want you there.

And then she immediately began the power grab. After her friend mentioned that she’s an “(expletive) lawyer,” the police began to remove them from the property. It’s here that Flanagan started saying, “I’m an AG, I’m an AG.”

It doesn’t matter what you are. If you’re breaking the law, you pay the price. Just ask any of the Democrats who forcibly tried to put themselves in ICE facilities to protest the arrest of illegal immigrants. They got arrested as well.

And get this. In the midst of this confrontation, Flanagan made demands for police to turn off the body cameras, insisting that it was a “civilian” request.

Let’s get something straight here. It’s not up to the civilian if a bodycam gets turned off. It’s up to the officer. The Newport Police Department’s policy says as such, indicating that an officer “may determine whether to proceed with recording.”

So, once again, Flanagan was out of her league, making demands based on her position of power.

She continued to question the officers’ authority and insisting that her position as an Attorney General was above whatever anyone was requesting. When, finally, enough was enough and it was time for her to go in cuffs.

And how did she react? Big surprise, by resisting arrest.

During her arrest, she noted that the officers “were going to regret it,” laughing about it. Her colleague was just as bad, resisting arrest to the point that it took several of them to get her in the car.

The AG’s office noted that it’s “reviewing the incident,” and the Newport Police Department stood by its officers, believing they did the right thing. And they most certainly did.

The behavior of Flanagan is unacceptable. It’s one thing to resist a trespassing charge, and arguing that “protocol” is required when it clearly isn’t. But it’s another to threaten police officers with a power grab. Telling the officers they were going to “regret it”? You’re kidding me, right?

I hope others learn from this as well. A position of power doesn’t give you the right to run all willy-nilly, ignoring everything and blaming it on protocols. You have sworn to a public duty, and you need to serve that duty. Otherwise, people are put at risk. Imagine what would’ve happened if Flanagan and her unruly accomplice had hurt someone in their drunken rant.

I’m proud of the Newport officers. They did a damn good job here, and, honestly, I hope they get commended for their efforts.

And as for Flanagan – and for that matter, her friend? Well, honestly, they need to apologize for their actions and accept whatever penalty is handed to them. Trying to talk their way out of this or insist that the officers did wrong is not the course of action to take here. The video clearly shows both women in the absolute wrong, ignoring the law every step of the way.

