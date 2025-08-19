Google Accused of Sending GOP Fundraisers Directly to Spam

Google has been accused again of deliberately sending GOP campaign donation emails into spam, according to a New York Post exclusive.

An independent research team revealed that, during a summer investigation lasting through July, Google had been deliberately flagging Republican fundraising emails as “dangerous spam” while leaving similar Democratic solicitations untouched.

Advertisement

The left-leaning tech giant has long been suspected of suppressing conservative-leaning search results in its algorithms, which it steadfastly denies.

Targeted Victory, the consulting firm that led the investigation, said that the flagged fundraising messages are being blocked from hitting users’ inboxes in Google's Gmail system.

The firm's clients include the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Rep. Steve Scalise and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, according to the New York Post.

Emails containing links to the Republican fundraising platform WinRed have been repeatedly blocked and “in many cases, sending them directly to spam," said the report.

However, tests conducted by Targeted Victory showed that emails containing links to the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue were not blocked and reached their intended audience.

The investigation team released video demonstrations of their test results on YouTube.

On June 30, Targeted Victory informed Google about the issue, after receiving complaints from its clients.

According to a memo obtained by the New York Post, the consulting firm said that Google initially attempted to deflect blame by “blaming local settings” for the suspicious spam behavior.

Advertisement

After weeks of denial, Google's support team finally confessed to Targeted Victory in a July 22 email that they did indeed label links to WinRed as “suspicious” and flagged them with a “red warning banner” that warned users that the blocked messages were “potentially suspicious or unsafe."

Targeted Victory conducted its tests by sending two identical fundraising messages through Gmail, one containing a WinRed donation link and the other with an ActBlue link.

“The only difference between the two emails was the link,” wrote the firm's investigators, who added, “ActBlue delivered. WinRed got flagged. That is not a coincidence.”

The memo said, “This held true even for major accounts, including Trump and Elise Stefanik links, compared to DNC links." It also said, “This should alarm every campaign and committee that relies on email to connect with voters.”

Both President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have previously called out Google for manipulating search results to damage his image and hurt Republicans.

The president accused the tech company of suppressing information on the attempted assassination against him last summer during the 2024 election and even threatened Google executives with prosecution if elected.

Advertisement

Last year, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee, which accused Google of biased spam filters that discriminated against its email, after the Federal Election Commission dismissed a similar complaint by the RNC in 2023.

“If Gmail is allowed to quietly suppress WinRed links while giving ActBlue a free pass, it will continue to tilt the playing field in ways that voters never see, but campaigns will feel every single day,” warned Targeted Victory in the memo.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.