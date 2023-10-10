Decapitated Babies: That’s What Pro-Palestine Rallies Are Supporting

When the Squad or pro-Palestine rallies or the United Nations expresses support for the “Palestinian freedom movement against occupation,” just remember what they are endorsing and supporting: animalistic terrorists who left dozens of decapitated babies in their wake.

Of course, it’s a myth anyway that there’s such a thing as “Occupied Palestinian Territory” or a “Palestinian people.” But that hasn’t stopped leftists around the word from touting the propaganda even as Hamas brutally murdered, looted, and kidnapped, and as the Palestinian Authority refused to condemn Hamas, instead vilifying Israel as the problem.

Thousands of people reportedly showed up in New York City Sunday to celebrate and support the appalling Hamas onslaught on Israel that left at least 900 Israelis dead — in some cases, entire families. “Palestine will be free” chanted these pro-terrorist fools, apparently unaware that there has never been a nation of Palestine.

It’s so easy to support terrorism when you are not in danger. If the millions of migrant Muslim males who have illegally entered this country suddenly decide to follow Hamas’s example, somehow I think a lot of the leftists who enthusiastically chanted in Times Square will start rethinking their stance on terrorism. But the fact that no amount of murder and bloodshed, which Palestinian terrorists have inflicted upon Israelis for decades, can sway these people is a highly disturbing commentary. Pro-Palestinian groups also scheduled rallies in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, per WSJ.

Some congresswomen also came down on the side of the Palestinians. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who is “Palestinian-American,” did not condemn Hamas — but she did pretend that Israel is a violent aggressor, according to the New York Post. “I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity,” she blathered. She might want to check with the Palestinians — they’ve been refusing peace for decades.

”The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance,” Tlaib went on. “The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer.” Israel has been falsely labeled an “apartheid” state. Meanwhile, Tlaib’s fellow “Squad” members called for Israel not to retaliate against Gaza, and Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), ignoring the fact it was Hamas who committed unprovoked terrorism, told America to end “support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.”

One particularly devastated Israeli village was Kfar Aza, right on the border with Gaza. i24News correspondent Nicole Zedek, reporting from the site, paused and jumped at one point as artillery fire was heard nearby.

David, it’s hard to even explain exactly just the mass casualties that happened right here. In fact, the Israeli military says they still don’t have a clear number…Babies, their heads cut off, that’s what they said; gunned down — families, completely gunned down in their beds. You can see some of these soldiers right now comforting each other, many of them reserves who jumped into action, leaving their own families behind as well, not knowing the sheer horror that they were about to come to. They say they’ve never experienced anything this, this is [like] nothing that anyone could have even imagined…many of these houses are also still—have grenades in them, booby traps… [P]eople were with their families playing. I see in the distance more bodies being covered, all the while, as they’re covering these Israeli bodies, trying to evacuate everyone else from the territory… It’s also littered with the bodies of terrorists. We’re hearing from one of the lead commanders here it was anywhere from 70 armed terrorists who made their way here from the Gaza border fence, which is less than a quarter of a mile away, and, as I said, the atrocities that they committed, violence with guns, with grenades, with knives, targeting these innocent civilians inside their homes.

Zedek also said that the soldiers are “proud to fight for their country” but struggling with the nightmare they have witnessed, and hoping the press covers it. There are stories of great Israeli heroism from Kfar Aza, including a couple who managed to distract terrorists until rescuers arrived, and parents who died but managed to save their twin babies. But, as Zedek noted, whole families were massacred.

As I wrote yesterday, the Arabs (who started calling themselves the Palestinians in the 1960s) have been refusing their own state since modern Israel came into existence, and terrorist groups like Hamas have made it clear they want to wipe Israel off the map. Palestinians carry out thousands of terrorist attacks on Israel every year, no such nation as Palestine has ever existed, and previous Arab control of the area that the “State of Palestine” claims only came about because the Muslim Jordanians and other Arabs attacked and seized control of a large swathe of Israel, after which the Muslims wrecked Jerusalem’s Jewish Quarter.

Beheaded babies, slaughtered families, kidnapped women and children, massacred villages. That is the legacy of Hamas and Palestinian terrorism. That is why Israel cannot accept a “truce” with Hamas: there can be no truce with terrorists.