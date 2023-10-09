Blinken Asked Palestinian Authority to ‘Restore Calm’ as PA Justified Violence Against Israel

The Biden administration, which financially enabled the bloody and devastating Hamas assault on Israel, refuses to acknowledge the reality of the Palestinians’ decades-long jihad against Israel. In fact, Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to request help bringing “calm and stability” — as the PA ignored Hamas atrocities and blamed Israel as the problem.

PJ Media’s Robert Spencer already explained how Biden is to blame in the Hamas onslaught, because he is the “ATM” for Palestinians and Iran. The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs even released the stunningly tone-deaf statement (later removed after backlash) to the devastating terrorist attack, “We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing.” In other words, Israel shouldn’t respond to the butchery of its civilians by radical terrorists. JihadWatch reported that the Biden administration had even approved $75 million for the Palestinians the day before the jihad offensive began!

The Biden State Department issued the following statement on Oct. 7 as the Hamas massacre unfolded:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, and called on all leadership in the region to condemn them. The Secretary urged the Palestinian Authority to continue and enhance steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank.

So what does Abbas really think? Well, we know that as a terrorist army murdered civilians and fired thousands of rockets into Israel, Abbas bashed Israel and falsely framed Palestinians as victims of Israeli oppression. The Times of Israel, citing PA news agency Wafa, noted that Abbas didn’t even discuss the Hamas jihad attacks, preferring to whine about Israel instead. During a PA emergency leadership meeting, Abbas “gave instructions to provide protection for the Palestinian people, stressing the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and the occupation forces.” The terrorists are Hamas, not Israeli “settlers,” President Abbas.

Abbas then “gave directions to provide all that is necessary to bolster the resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people in facing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs.” No apologies, no condemnation for the terrorism in Israel. Just propaganda pretending Israel is occupying “Palestinian land.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates posted on its “State of Palestine” account on X (Twitter) a lengthy statement on Oct. 7, also lacking condemnations of the Hamas attacks but chock-full of deceptive accusations against Israel. “We have repeatedly warned against the consequences of blocking the political horizon and failing to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination,” the statement pontificated, seeming to blame the Hamas atrocities on Israel’s actions. The statement alleged “raids” against “Christian and Islamic holy sites,” as if terrorists care about Christian churches (Muslims destroyed Christian churches in Israel for centuries, by the way).

”Security, stability, and peace in our region can be attained by ending the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the 1967 lines.” The statement accused Israel of “criminal and racist practices” against the “Palestinian people.” Again, absolutely no disavowal or apology for the rapes, kidnapping, looting, and brutal murders of Hamas. It’s a screed against Israel.

Of course, the Arabs (who started calling themselves the Palestinians in the 1960s) have been refusing their own state since modern Israel came into existence, and terrorist groups like Hamas have made it clear they want to wipe Israel off the map. Palestinians carry out thousands of terrorist attacks on Israel every year, no such nation as Palestine has ever existed, and Arab control of the area that the “State of Palestine” claims only came about because the Muslim Jordanians and other Arabs attacked and seized control of a large swathe of Israel. When they seized part of Jerusalem, the Jordanians destroyed or trashed the Jewish Quarter, so that it had to be rebuilt when Israel took control again. In other words, the “State of Palestine” is lying when it lays claim to the Israeli land. But the whole “Palestinian cause” against Israel is built on myths and lies.

Robert Spencer also explained how, for anti-Israel Muslims in the area, fighting and killing Jews has become a religious mandate. The Palestinian terrorists are religious fanatics; they’re not going to stop trying to obliterate Israel if they receive concessions or more land. And the Biden administration is complicit in the bloodshed through its funding to Palestinians and Iran, and through continuing to pretend that the Palestinian Authority wants peace with Israel.