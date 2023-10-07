You-Know-Who Is to Blame for Hamas' Bloody New Jihad Offensive Against Israel

The jihad terror group Hamas is dedicated to the complete destruction of Israel, and so has launched many attacks against the world’s sole Jewish state. But none has been so large-scale and bloodthirsty as the one that began Saturday. The nation was blanketed with hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza, and numerous jihadis entered Israel, firing indiscriminately at civilians and murdering at least twenty-two people.

For the sheer terror and bloodlust that was seen in numerous videos coming from Israel, we have one man to thank: Old Joe Biden.

Why is a major attack on Israel the fault of Old Joe? Because he is the jihad terrorists’ ATM. After the left’s Emmanuel Goldstein, Donald Trump, cut off funding to the Palestinians because of their ongoing practice of paying salaries to imprisoned jihad killers and their families, the Biden regime resumed that funding. What’s more, the primary source of funding for Hamas is none other than the Islamic Republic of Iran, which just happens to have received six billion dollars recently in Old Joe’s appalling hostage swap.

In exchange for all that money, Americans are going to see more of their fellow citizens taken hostage, as Iran now sees that taking hostages is a good way to get the idiots in Washington to pony up the dough. And Israel is going to see more jihad such as what it watched with horror on Saturday morning. Videos showed civilian buildings on fire after being hit by rockets, Palestinian jihadis wandering around in Israeli cities, murdering every person they saw; Palestinian jihadis screaming “Allahu akbar” as they desecrated the bodies of Israelis they had killed, and more. Thanks, Joe!

The Biden regime’s response to what it has enabled has so far been mind-numbingly predictable. At 2:58 a.m. ET on Saturday, the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs tweeted in Arabic, “The US Embassy is closely monitoring the security situation as a result of rockets being fired from Gaza through southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and the infiltration of Hamas activists.” Yeah, “activists” — with balaclavas and rifles, committing murder wherever they had the chance.

As if that weren’t bad enough, the same Office followed up at 3:24 a.m. with an even more jaw-droppingly tone-deaf and wrongheaded statement: “We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred.” Of course, the low-level Biden regime foreign service wonks who knocked together this boilerplate said nothing about bankrolling the attacks and making them possible. The wonks continued, “We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing.”

In other words, Israel must not respond to the breaching of its borders and wholesale murder of its citizens. That would be a “retaliatory attack” and solves nothing. This statement was consistent with the stance of the Biden regime and American administrations going back years: after every jihad attack against Israel, no matter how brutal and bloodthirsty, the United States urges Israel to exercise the utmost restraint in defending itself, and not to engage in a “disproportionate” response.

This time, however, the attacks were so bloody and widespread that even the Biden regime was shamed into taking down this statement. As of this writing on Saturday morning, there is a statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on WhiteHouse.gov that is notable in not calling for the Israelis to exercise restraint. But the possibility of Old Joe seeing the light is about as likely as the possibility of his uttering a coherent and truthful sentence, so expect the calls for “restraint” to come from Washington before the day is out.

Meanwhile, media analysts are describing the attacks as retaliation for Israel’s supposed desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque or for “settlement” activity and all the usual half-truths, distortions, and outright lies that characterize establishment media coverage of Israel. Ultimately, however, this is happening not because of al-Aqsa or because of any “occupation,” since the “occupation” is a propaganda fiction anyway. It’s happening because of the Islamic imperative to fight Jews.

A hadith says, “Abu Huraira reported Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) as saying: The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.” (Sahih Muslim 6985) Read the beginning of the words attributed to Muhammad again: “The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight the Jews and the Muslims would kill them.”

So this is not a hadith about the “last day.” It is a hadith about the conditions under which the “last day” will come about, and how Muslims can bring about the “last day” — by killing Jews. The true believers of Hamas are busy doing that now.