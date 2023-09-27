Iran Seizes Upon a Chance to Get Even More Money From Biden

You’ll be relieved to hear it: after refusing for years to deal directly with the nation he frequently refers to as “the Great Satan,” the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, paused from screaming “Death to America” to grant his approval for Iran to enter into direct negotiations with the Biden regime for a new nuclear deal. Why now? Well, Old Joe and his henchmen just sent six billion dollars and two Iranians imprisoned in the United States (the deal was for five, but three refused to return to the Islamic Republic) to Iran in exchange for five American hostages. Khamenei is no dope: he knows an easy mark when he sees one, and he is setting the stage for Iran to receive more American largesse.

Amwaj.media, an outlet for news of Iran, Iraq, and the Arabian Peninsula, reported Monday that “Iran’s nuclear negotiators have been granted permission to enter direct talks with the United States,” and enthused “the apparent U-turn by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could be a watershed moment for the contention over the Iranian nuclear program.” It’s a U-turn because although the Biden regime was in appeasement talks with Iran’s Islamic regime before, it was all done indirectly. Khamenei and his colleagues maintained the stance that the Great Satan was just too evil to talk to, and so all the earlier negotiations were done through intermediaries.

If you’re thinking that those intermediaries were from Britain or France or some other longtime American ally, think again. That would have been far too pro-American for the Biden regime. Instead, Old Joe’s handlers, in yet another of their endless series of decisions that could easily have had catastrophic consequences for ordinary Americans, turned over the leadership of the 2022 Iran nuke deal negotiations to a Russian diplomat, Mikhail Ulyanov. Yes, that’s right: while the Biden regime was conducting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, it was trusting Russia to get a good deal for it with the Iranians.

Or maybe the relentlessly anti-American Bidenites actually wanted a bad deal. After all, what assurance did Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his hopelessly America-Last subordinates have that Ulyanov would fight for the best interests of the United States? None, of course. And Mikhail Ulyanov even explained in March 2022 that the deal that was at that point in its final negotiating stages was shaping up to be terrific — not for the United States, but for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China.

That deal never came to pass. Fate, in the form of the nationwide protests in Iran against the Islamic Republic, intervened, making it too risky from a public relations standpoint to conclude a deal with the mullahs at the same time that they were going to war against their own people. Now, however, the mullahs have ruthlessly suppressed those protests, and Khamenei sees that there is money to be made in dealing with the Biden regime. Amwaj reported that “top nuclear negotiator Ali Baqeri-Kani is ready to meet with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in Oman as early as the coming weeks.” If that meeting takes place, a deal could follow quickly, since Mikhail Ulyanov has already paved the way for it.

All this is happening despite the fact that the Islamic Republic has not retreated even a centimeter from its anti-American stance. In mid-September, when the hostage deal was done, Iran’s state-controlled Press TV reported that Khamenei was crowing about America’s decline, saying that “the arrogant power of America and some European countries has weakened and will become weaker.”

Indeed. And it’s all thanks to Old Joe Biden and his henchmen, who are now apparently poised to hand over even more billions to Iran in exchange for empty promises. One of the principal signs of the American weakness that Khamenei perceives is the Biden regime’s repeated attempts to appease and conciliate the outstandingly hostile Iranian mullahs in the first place. When Obama sent billions of dollars in cash to Tehran, those mullahs used the money to finance jihad terror groups worldwide, including Hamas and Hizballah. The outcome will be no different with the $6 billion Old Joe has just sent to Iran, and won’t be any different with the payoff that is certain to be part of a new nuclear deal, either.

Compounding the criminality of the Biden regime’s stance toward Iran is the fact that without all this American money, the brutal and bloodthirsty Islamic regime in Iran would likely have fallen years ago. Once the new nuke deal is concluded and Khamenei has more American money to count, he should take a page from Kamala Harris’ book and call the White House to say, “We did it, Joe!”