U.S. Strikes Iranian Regime After Helicopter Shot Down

Catherine Salgado | 8:10 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

After the terrorist Iranian regime shot down an American Apache helicopter, President Donald Trump ordered retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets.

The official June 9 statement from the U.S. military was, “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

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The pilots in the helicopter fortunately survived, but the loss of the helicopter highlights just how totally uninterested the Iranian regime is in making a deal, ending the conflict, and upholding any ceasefire. After all, the murderous mullahs have been spreading terrorism around the world for 47 years. Why would they stop now?

President Donald Trump posted on TruthSocial Tuesday, “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

It is ironic that over the weekend, Trump was trying to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into not striking back against the Iranian regime and its terror proxy Hezbollah for a series of devastating bombardments targeting civilian areas. Sadly, Israelis are still dying every single week in Tehran-tied terror attacks. 

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Related: Iran's Regime Shoots Down U.S. Helicopter, Trump Says He Will Strike Back

Iran’s other proxies, the Houthis, also began to fire upon Israel as Netanyahu seemed isolated without support from any government around the world. But ultimately, on Tuesday, Trump found out what Netanyahu and many of us already knew: the ayatollahs are not negotiating in good faith and are as fanatically bent on fighting and killing Americans as they are on fighting and killing Israelis. And unfortunately, the Iranian regime is not only executing its own people and bombarding Israel and other Middle Eastern nations, it is constantly trying to kill American troops. Dragging out negotiations that will never end in a real deal only puts our men at risk.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HOUTHIS IRAN ISRAEL

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